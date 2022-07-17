NYSSA — Earlier this month, the Nyssa School Board met for the monthly board meeting to discuss a multitude of topics. However, the board discussed the 2022 Oregon School Board Association’s, OSBA, Summer Board Conference in a report during the board study portion of the meeting.
Board member Patricia Morinaka mentioned that she attended the three-day summer board conference, from July 8-10, accompanied by board member Megan Robbins, along with Megan Glenn, administrative assistant. Further stating that the conference featured a special session for administrative assistants.
During the OSBA conference report, Morinaka mentioned that the keynote speaker Steve Constantino started his career as a band director, before becoming a vice principal and later becoming the principal of a high school in Virginia. Within the first year of being the principal, Constantino had assisted the school in becoming the second-highest performing high school in the nation, according to the board report.
In the keynote speech, Constantino focused on family engagement and quiet matters, utilizing five simple principles that he’s developed under his logic method. The five principles weren’t included in the board report, but Morinaka stated that the overview is that we live in a different world, adding that the parental situation for many students differs from other generations. Morinaka continued to highlight Constantino’s presentation, adding that there were two statements that she believed were major key points.
The first, states that the board is a catalyst to promote family engagement. Family engagement is a key factor in elevating student performance, according to Constantino. He referenced the situation with the process of baking a cake with all the best ingredients, but without the baking soda, the cake will remain flat — stating that family engagement is represented by the baking powder. As a result, the board should aim for high family engagement.
The second key point is that Title 1 schools must have a family-engagement policy, adding that Nyssa High School is a Title 1 school and does have a family engagement policy. Therefore, the board intends to work with OSBA to confirm that the policy meets the current requirements.
Robbins also mentioned a question that Constantino posed asking, if the families were given a choice, would they choose them. Robbins further stated that due to geographic location, they have to choose them. However, given the choice, would they still choose Nyssa?
Following the keynote speech, the board conference broke into learning groups — both board members in attendance participated in separate learning groups, according to the board report.
One of the groups focused on aligning for student success, Oregon Department of Education’s integrated methodology. Mironaka further mentioned that there was a lot of concern in the group she participated in regarding career and technical education.
“I thought it was a concern here, in our area, but it is everywhere,” said Mironaka.
Following the learning groups, the conversation transferred to the school budget with suggestions regarding the budget process.
It was also mentioned in the report that the revenue received by the school consists of approximately 30% local, 60% state, and 10% from federal funding, with expenditures consisting of 80% for salaries and benefits.
Robbins highlighted her participation in the rural equity and student achievement session, covering the ‘Eastern Oregon Promise.’ The conversation about secondary education, along with how students could take classes in high school prior to attending a university, were key points in the conversation.
They also broke into ‘hot topic’ sessions, involving a variety of topics. There were 25 sessions in total with the attendees choosing three, 17-minute sessions to discuss various topics with an expert in the respective field.
Mironaka stated that she participated in the recent policy updates session, followed by ‘what’s new for the Legislative Policy Committee’. She continued to mention that the majority of policy changes are related to legislative changes.
Involving the second session, Mironaka stated that the Legislative Policy Committee is going to become more involved in generating certain legislation, and that they encourage input from local school boards.
She attended the final session which focused on board self-evaluation. She stated Vince Adams, board development specialist for OSBA, said that the process is more like a board self-reflection, referencing a ‘tool’ from the OSBA that will assist in the process. However, Mironaka stated that it could possibly cost money to use, but that she believes it would be beneficial to conduct a self-evaluation themselves.
Adams also added that it would be good to conduct these evaluations every one to two years.
In Robbins’ report, she mentioned that quarterly check-ins were also suggested, in order to provide the students and staff with additional opportunities.
“Give students a voice, listen to students,” stated Robbins.
Robbins also mentioned that by Sept. 15, 2025, it is required that the schools have an Educational Equity Advisory Committee. However, it is stated that they are able to set up the advisory committee prior to 2025, as determined by the school.
“It was very interesting,” said Robbins during the school board meeting. “We as a group, work well together…, finding that vision so we can make sure that our consumer, our students, are getting what we envision as a community,” said Robbins at the conclusion of her board report.
