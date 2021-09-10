ADRIAN — More than 50 people attended the regularly scheduled board meeting for the Adrian School District on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Board members all wore masks to this meeting, in contrast to a special meeting on Aug. 30, where no members wore masks at all.
During the public comment section of Wednesday’s meeting, that was slightly longer than 45 minutes many members of the public expressed their disdain for how the board conducted themselves regarding the termination of former superintendent Kevin Purnell.
Board President Eddie Kinkade acknowledged that it [the board] was a “huge failure” in the public relations department.
He apologized to the public for how the board communicated to the community regarding Purnell.
Kinkade told the paper that the board “never imagined it [Purnell’s termination] would blow up,” and that the board should have ,”sent a statement” out to parents, students and the community of what was going on.
Following public comment section, the board unanimously approved Malheur Education Service District Superintendent Mark Redmond as interim superintendent to fill the seat following Purnell’s termination until another interim or replacement superintendent is found.
Redmond asked to speak before the board voted and asked them not to pay him a salary, saying he just wanted to help the district out as it was going through a tough time.
Redmond told the paper he wants to “keep the kids in school,” and to “help the community come together,” as his reasons for what he said was “assisting the district,” until a new superintendent is found.
Redmond plans to go into the Adrian district office a couple of hours a day, while working in the Malheur ESD office in Vale, for as long as he is need in Adrian.
In other action, the board voted to approve a statement that affirmed its commitment to following Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate requiring the use of face coverings in schools.
The statement says, in part, “While many community members are not in agreement with that order [face covering mandate], it is the law of the land. Our goal from the pandemic’s beginning has been to find safe ways to get children in the classroom, where they thrive, and we understand that compliance with the order is a necessary part of keeping our schools open.”
The statement also said that the board, “Care[s] deeply about our children and their well-being. Although in our [the board] view Oregon’s pandemic steps have been consistently wrong, we believe that complying with the mask order is in the best interest of our students.”
Kinkade also told the public during board comments that the district along with Baker City is exploring legal options regarding a future lawsuit against the state of Oregon regarding the vaccination mandate that will require all staff connected to schools, including volunteers, to be vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Kinkade told the paper that, “We [the board] are going to do everything we can do to keep the schools open,” and “follow the rules.”
Does the Adrian School Board honestly think that Idaho has done a superior job when they have a death rate from Covid-19 as high as Oregon's, but with 1/3rd the population?
