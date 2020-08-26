ONTARIO
With the start of the 2020-21 school year in under a week, the Ontario School District Board of Directors is looking to address something its members see as an issue at the high school: teacher turnover.
On July 31, Ontario School Board member Derrick Draper sent an email to Superintendent Nicole Albisu, as well as Board Chairwoman Renae Corn and Vice Chairman Eric Evans, asking for information on teachers leaving the school.
“One of our District goals is to: Retain Highly Qualified Teachers. I would like the information of how many teachers have left OHS in the past three years,” Draper’s letter reads. “I would like OHS exclusively. I would like to know how many of those teachers were dual-credit certified, as well.”
In a follow-up letter sent to the other three members of the board (Corn, Evans and Blanca Rodriguez) on Thursday, Draper requested that the board officially request that information from Albisu, citing that he worked with his daughters that attend the school in estimating the number, and they believe that 12 of the school’s 38 teachers from the 19-20 school year had left.
Draper’s request is for the number of teachers who have left Ontario High School over the last three years and how many of those teachers were dual-credit.
The vote asking Albisu to bring that information to the board was unanimous. The board discussed the request in the work session before the regular meeting on Monday and added it to the agenda to open the regular meeting (the vote was 3-1, with Rodriguez the sole “no” vote).
“I am not interested in micromanaging,” Rodriguez said during the work session. “I trust the superintendent.”
According to the annual report cards released by the Oregon Department of Education, Ontario High School had a teacher turnover rate of 23% in the 17-18 school year and a rate of 22% in the 18-19 school year. Information for the 19-20 school year is not yet available from ODE.
In that same two year span, Nyssa High School had a teacher turnover rate of 7% (17-18) and 10% (18-19) and Vale High School saw 12% and 10%, respectively. Also in that same span, Baker High School had a turnover rate of 15% and 16% while McLoughlin High School had a turnover rate of 21% and 28%, respectively, and La Grande High School had 11% in both years.
Notably, Ontario High School has a very comparable number of students to La Grande High School in that two year span, but Ontario has more teachers on staff. Also, the student demographics are much different.
In the 18-19 school year, La Grande High School had 625 students, with 80% of the students being Caucasian and 10% of the students being Hispanic/Latino and 5% of students being English Language Learners.
In that same year, Ontario High School had 651 students with 35% of students being Caucasian and 61% of students being Hispanic/Latino and 30% of students being ELL Students).
McLoughlin High School has a smaller student body (505 students in the 18-19 school year) but a demographic closer to Ontario (40% Caucasian, 56% Hispanic/Latino and 47% ELL)
Draper’s information request did not come with a plan for what he intends to do with the information gathered, citing that he has “ideas regarding our communication and collaboration processes and will bring them up at a later date.”
At Monday’s meeting, Draper added that he would like a survey sent out when the information is presented to the School Board.
Board vacancy
The School Board will be meeting in mid-September to interview candidates for the current board vacancy, which was left open when Mike Blackaby (who was board chairman at the time) submitted his resignation on July 20.
There were three people who submitted a letter of interest to Ontario School District:
• Ken Hart, former president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario
• Tony Cade, former coach of Ontario High School football
• Craig Geddes, director of the Malheur County Environmental Health Department
The interviews will take place as part of a public meeting and will start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.
School getting started
The first day of the 20-21 school year is Aug. 31, and Albisu said the district is getting ready to move forward following the final round of guidance from ODE on Aug. 11, which includes the ability to bring students into the schools in small groups.
Melissa Williams, director of student services, said that students should expect distance learning to be more rigorous than what they experienced in the spring, and added that students will not be returning to classes right out of the gate.
“It’s important to have our core [comprehensive distance learning] in place before moving kids into classes,” Williams said.
She and Albisu added that the district needs to take access needs into mind when it comes to bringing students into schools. For example, students taking welding need to have a certain amount of hands-on instruction to receive their credits. This means that CTE classes such as welding would take priority over some others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.