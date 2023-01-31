Board picks engineer for $2.46M seismic rehab of high school gym

Ontario High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Kevin Attilla explains an inbound pass play from half court during the varsity practice on Dec. 1.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The most recent meeting of the Ontario School Board on Jan. 23 included the approval of the seismic engineers for services related to the structural integrity of the east side of the high school gym. The engineering firm selected for this project is WRK Engineers.

According to documents outlining the parameters for the bidding process, the Ontario School District “was awarded $2,460,345 for the design and construction of Ontario High School Gym Seismic Rehabilitation,” with the date for project bids being due by Dec. 20, 2022.



