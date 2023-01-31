Board picks engineer for $2.46M seismic rehab of high school gym

ONTARIO — The most recent meeting of the Ontario School Board on Jan. 23 included the approval of the seismic engineers for services related to the structural integrity of the east side of the high school gym. The engineering firm selected for this project is WRK Engineers.
According to documents outlining the parameters for the bidding process, the Ontario School District “was awarded $2,460,345 for the design and construction of Ontario High School Gym Seismic Rehabilitation,” with the date for project bids being due by Dec. 20, 2022.
The school’s gymnasium was built in the 1950s and was constructed “as part of the original construction.” The space also included: classrooms, an auditorium, library and administrative offices.
The contract administrator for this project is Bob Bennett, facilities manager for Ontario School District.
Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu said that after the district put out the request for proposal, “we had three submissions” to “take on those repairs” and “to rehab our buildings.” She said that all of the prospective engineering firms were interviewed by the district.
Albisu said that the work to be done will primarily focus on the “east side of the gym” and address the deterioration of the rebar on that wall. She also said that additional structural work will be completed as part of this project.
She said that the work to be completed is to “ensure the safety of the building” should there be a seismic episode, such as an earthquake.
“We would like you to approve WRK Structural and Seismic Engineers,” said Albisu, addressing the Ontario School Board of Directors.
The Board approved the selection of WRK for the seismic rehabilitation and structural work.
A request for comment is pending on the bids received by the district.
In a follow-up email on Jan. 27 from Andrea Salazar, administrative assistant to the superintendent/board secretary, she confirmed that the structural engineering company is out of Washington state.
“Here is what our Director of Maintenance Bob Bennett said: Yes it is WRK Engineers, they have offices in [La Grande] and Vancouver,” said Salazar.
