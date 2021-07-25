VALE — The Vale School District Board of Directors, including its newly elected members, met for a special meeting, which was held in the Vale Elementary School boardroom on July 19. Four out of the five board members, in addition to Superintendent Alisha McBride were in attendance; Chairman Michael McGourty wasn’t present.
The purpose of this meeting was to engage in board training presented by Oregon School Boards Association, led by instructor Vincent Adams. The training was displayed through a Powerpoint presentation that worked through the board’s objectives, the political aspect, scenario based examples and various other necessary information.
After the special board session, Superintendent Alisha McBride said, “I look forward to working collaboratively with the new board to continue to make progress toward meeting the district’s goals of improving mathematics performance, increasing access to mental health support, and optimizing instructional opportunities for students.”
Board Members Jason Johnson and Ryan Bates were elected to their respective positions this year; Bates ran against Jessica Kulm for Position 5, formerly held by David Wengar, whereas Johnson ran unopposed for Position 4, formerly held by Randy Seals. Board Member Jason Chamberlain was appointed to a vacant board position two years ago, prior to being elected to his position; Chamberlain ran for his re-election unopposed. Board Member Darlene McConnell was appointed to a vacant position before being elected in May after running unopposed . She has served on the board for close to a year, in addition to serving on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors.
The new board will gather for it’s first regular meeting on Aug. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.