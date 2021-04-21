ONTARIO
The Treasure Valley Community College Board voted to raise tuition at the college by $3 per credit at the board meeting on Tuesday.
An increase in tuition had been discussed for several months by the board as well as among community colleges, with some of the other colleges backing out, according to TVCC President Dana Young. However, she told the board it was better to have small increases at a time rather than having one big jump.
The decision also came after a survey of students was taken by members of the Associated Student Government, with the results reported during the meeting. Hannah Berger, president of the student body, said the large majority of students surveyed said they would support or strongly support the proposed tuition increase.
Oregon Community Colleges are lobbying for the Legislature to budget more than $700 million for the 2021 biennium while Gov. Kate Brown is proposing $640.9 million, however, the governor has said she would not oppose the colleges’ request.
