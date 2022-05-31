Board OKs change orders for work done on rail shipping facility

NYSSA — The current phase of construction at the rail shipping facility outside of Nyssa that is underway is running about $1.6 million a month. Once up and running, the Treasure Valley Reload Center is expected to haul regional agriculture products to faraway markets by railcar, faster than the traditional route of trucking.
Project Manager Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry, delivered an update to the Malheur County Development Corporation Board at its meeting on May 24 when it considered change orders for rising costs. Baird explained that they were “getting seriously close to completing earthwork,” indicating that was moving along at a quicker pace than expected. As such, there were two change orders for payment numbers 4 and 5, with 4 covering the work for the first half of April and 5 covering the work for the second half of the month.
Each half of April was expected to cost $844,785, but more progress was made than expected in each of those two-week periods. This brought the cost up to $889,000 and $855,000, respectively, for the first and last two weeks.
Grant Kitamura, board president, sought clarity on how much over budget the earth and rail work was at this time.
“It looks like $1.8 million over budget on a 5.2 million budget,” he asked. “Is that correct?”
Baird answered in the affirmative, noting that if future expected change orders for May were approved it would put the cost at about $7 million with about 85% of the work being complete. Baird said overall, he believes the cost will be near $8.6 million.
“If you remember, we estimated the earthwork at $10.9 million, without track C and $12 million with track C. We are only at $7 million, and the good news is they are about 85% done, so we’re hoping they can come under the prior estimate,” he said.
Baird said cost savings were due to being able to use “more and more existing material,” saving the cost of finding it elsewhere and having it trucked in.
Board member Corey Maag asked whether they had looked for another financially appeasing source for the material needed. Baird said they had looked at comparable material costs on the Oregon Department of Transportation website to make sure the cost wasn’t out of hand.
“So far, our prices are below,” he said, adding that $20 per ton for fill material delivered to the site was a reasonable cost.
One point of discussion was that Oregon Department of Transportation’s payment reimbursement process was slower than expected — sometimes up to three weeks. As such, Smith pointed out it may be prudent to increase a line of credit for the larger payments expected at the end of the project.
The goal is to get the whole site ready for Railworks, which is expected to arrive on June 22 to lay out the ballast. Following that, the rail lines will be placed. Costs are not expected to rise on that portion of the project, Baird explained, because that portion is more fixed with quantities of materials needed known. He also pointed out that since track C wasn’t awarded, there was $1 million in savings which could be used down the road for other potential costs.
Greg Smith, Malheur County economic development director and officer to the board, said more conversations needed to happen in the near future with Americold, which is expected to operate the facility. He said they were having trouble finding contractors for the refrigerated storage building at the site, which is expected to be $6.9 million (more than $2 million higher than initially expected). Officials with the company were recently in the area visiting with onion shippers and are expected to be back in town on Wednesday.
The board discussed whether there was any way to have a smaller storage building or whether Americold could help pay for the extra costs in some way.
Smith asked board member and onion producer Kay Riley what the maximum time was that he would like to see onions sitting at the facility before being shipped out.
“A day,” was Riley’s response. “Time is a factor. It’s a change of thought for Americold, because that’s not normally how they do business. Normally, they store product for months before pulling it out and shipping.”
He said all that would be really needed to get started was a slab of concrete to put the produce on to be loaded into a car.
Riley said he thought Americold “overbuilt on that building, all the air-conditioning they are asking for.”
He said when Americold officials came back, it would be prudent for them to visit the warehouses owned by he and Kitamura.
“We don’t want our onions just sitting around,” Riley said.
Baird said that Americold officials weren’t willing to make a financial commitment on the building at this time. However, they were considering it, he said. But the window of time is short: June 6 is the last day to award the building.
“They definitely have grandiose plans for this facility beyond onions,” Baird said. “That’s why we weren’t afraid to ask them to contribute to that cost, as they contributed to that cost increase.”
Kitamura noted that Americold was expected to make a presentation at The Idaho-Oregon Fruit and Vegetable Association’s annual convention, which is June 8-10 in McCall.
He expects they’ll talk about the Treasure Valley Reload Center, and how it “will be a tremendous asset to our county.”
Though it could be spring of 2023 before the refrigerated building is complete, the shipping facility itself is expected to be ready to ship out local produce as early as this fall. Construction began in October of 2021.
