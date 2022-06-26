Board of Directors ups water allotment

ONTARIO — Water users on the Owyhee Irrigation System can now look forward to a bit of a longer growing season. Clancy Flynn, manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District said the Owyhee Irrigation Board of Directors increased the water allotment at its most recent meeting on Tuesday. It was raised from the 2.85 acre feet set in mid-May to 3.1 acre feet. In 2021, water users were allotted 3 acre feet. That is still 1 acre foot shy of an average year.
“We should be able to make it through September,” Flynn said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
While crops are a bit behind due to the cooler weather, he said they should still be in good shape.
With the drought persisting for several years, many have transitioned this year to other crops that don’t need as long of a growing season, such as wheat. In fact, Flynn said, after one more irrigation, the wheat should be ready to harvest.
“Everything is better than we thought,” he said, noting that a shut-off date had not been set yet.
Currently staff are busy with regular maintenance but are actively seeking funds, such as grants and loans, for a variety of projects.
“We have enough to do, but enough time and money to get it all done, we do not have,” Flynn said.
One project underway with the Natural Resource Conservation Services is to bid out and develop a watershed plan to bring money into the district to help pay for bigger projects, according to Flynn.
The district already has been approved for the $1.3 million in funding.
A system improvement plan completed in October of 2021 identified all future construction needs for the Owyhee Irrigation System.
“The watershed plan is a way to open conversations up to what we have identified as wants in the system improvement plan, and brings in other agencies and concerned parties and gives them a chance to comment,” Flynn previously stated.
The watershed infrastructure project is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is investing $420 million in 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states. This includes $2.7 million for three projects in Oregon, with the work on the Owyhee Irrigation District being one of those.
According to information released by the USDA in April about the Oregon projects, limited water supply to irrigators due to recent years of drought mean that the Owhyee Irrigation District’s “conveyance system no longer meets its obligations.”
As such, funding has been allocated to help address those issues.
“Funds will be used to implement ag-water management and conservation practices and rehabilitate the conveyance system to improve water delivery reliability and water conservation along the District infrastructure. Modernizing the conveyance infrastructure will enable opportunities to benefit the local agricultural community by improving drought resilience and reducing inefficiencies associated with the current system,” reads the information.
According to the information on the U.S, Drought Monitor, when irrigation water is scarce, well-water pumping increases, with wells going dry and homeowners trucking in potable water.
To date, there are two homes in Malheur County which have reported dry wells, with another that is expected to run dry soon.
Maps revised on the Drought Monitor on June 23, show that there are currently no areas of Malheur County in Extreme Drought status. This is an improvement from a week ago, when about 30% of the area listed in that status a week ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.