VALE — The Vale School District Board of Directors revisited two policies related to religious beliefs and customs at a special meeting / work session on Jan. 30. There was no public comment portion at this meeting and no action was taken by the board.
Board Chairman Jason Chamberlain acknowledged that there were “a lot of people here” saying that the board would be discussing the IGAC policy, “religion and schools” as well as Administrative Regulation (IGAC-AR) “recognition of religious beliefs and customs.”
“So we conduct this in a public meeting, it’s not a committee meeting. Public comment will not be sought during this afternoon’s meetings,” said Chamberlain.
He informed attendees that reviewing and revising policies and administrative regulations is a “lengthy process.”
Chamberlain said no actions would be taken; however noted if “the consensus of the board is to consider revisions to the policy” then the “suggestions will be documented” and a subsequent legal review will be conducted.
He said that such a review might “prompt further discussion at future meetings.” Once the language has been finalized, it will be presented for a first public reading at the next regular meeting following any updates. Chamberlain said that at that time the board would be open to hearing public comment related to the proposed changes. After which, he said there could be additional discussion with the board following the public’s input. All of this will take place prior to a second reading in which the policy would then be formally adopted.
This work session follows an executive session which took place on Dec. 9. In that meeting, it was concluded that the board found no district policies regarding religion were violated by either the Vale Elementary Principal or the School District Superintendent for removing the word “Christmas” from the holiday program presented by the school.
Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride said that following the January meeting, she had taken a closer look at surrounding area’s approach. She also looked at other policies adopted by school districts around the region for comparison.
“So I was able to pull the policies from 10 different school districts ranging from as close as Nyssa and Adrian to Crook County, Grant County ...,” began McBride.
She said it was her intent to see what “some other districts might have in place regarding policy.”
McBride said that she found that revisions were made to these policies in 2016, 2018 and, “most recently, 2022.”
“Some school districts have made those revisions along the way typically policies are updated to ensure that they reflect current statutes or recent case laws,” she said.
McBride said that the different districts had policies with varying adoption dates ranging from 2016 to 2022.
“So I wasn’t able to find any evidence of other districts with different policies,” she said.
Chamberlain said that the place to start is “religion in schools” and to read the current policy and discuss what board members “want to change, don’t want to change”.
“I think that’s the easiest way to start,” he said.
Board member Michael McGourty raised the question of whether the district needs a policy and what the purpose is of having one and asked what the ramifications would be if there was not one in place.
McBride described what it would mean if the district did not have a policy of its own.
“So if we did not have a policy then any actions would be guided by state and federal law. So regardless of whether we have the policy in place those laws are in effect,” she explained.
McBride said that the policy itself “just provides more local direction” that is still in line with state and federal law.
Board member Darlene McConnell asked McBride if the board “can omit or change vocabulary” prior to a review. McBride confirmed this was correct.
“I don’t have a problem with the way it’s written necessarily,” said board member Jason Johnson of the existing policy. “But I think, for me, it’s about being consistent throughout.”
As currently written, IGAC states "Teachers shall be permitted to teach or present to students information concerning religions and religious beliefs, but teachers shall not promote or inhibit, openly or covertly or by subtlety, a particular religion, religious belief or nonreligious belief."
The word “inhibit” became a focus as it is presented in the current district’s policy to which Chamberlain said that they could potentially change it.
Chamberlain then suggested changing the word "inhibit" to "suppress," as well as striking the line in the policy starting with the word ‘openly’ effectively “doing away with that whole line.” The board agreed noting that the present language is somewhat contradictory in scope.
McGourty said that some of the statements “get pretty heavy” and are “not real clear.”
McConnell also said the word “or” implies a scenario that “opens the door,” to which other board members agreed this language carries a one or the other sort of option.
Chamberlain, in concluding, gained an affirmative consensus from the board regarding his suggestions of replacing the word ‘inhibit’ and removing the previously mentioned line of text from the policy and allowing McBride to inquire with OSBA and gain feedback from them on these changes prior to adjourning until the next meeting.
McGourty said he was “leaning toward” there being no policy in place and attending to each concern relating to religion on a “case-by-case basis.”
McConnell posed the possibility to McBride if the current board were to remove the policy, could it be reintroduced at a later date?
“As long as it were to go through the policy process of a first reading and then a second reading, yes,” she explained.
The board noted that most administrative regulations were tailored to their respective school districts and highlighted the Bend-La Pine school district as an example.
McBride said she thought that districts having administrative regulations without an accompanying policy are without authority.
At the board’s prompting of seeking out additional information, McBride said that she would reach out to the Bend-La Pine school district and “ask for some history” regarding why they have an administrative regulation without a policy and then forward the responses on to the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) “for review and comments” to see if there would be anything “concerning” from the OSBA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.