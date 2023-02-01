Vale School Board of Directors review current IGAC policy at special session

The Vale School Board of Directors gathered for a special work session to discuss updating the school district's policies relating to religion and schools and recognition of religious beliefs and customs on Jan. 30 at the Vale Elementary School multipurpose room.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

VALE — The Vale School District Board of Directors revisited two policies related to religious beliefs and customs at a special meeting / work session on Jan. 30. There was no public comment portion at this meeting and no action was taken by the board.

Board Chairman Jason Chamberlain acknowledged that there were “a lot of people here” saying that the board would be discussing the IGAC policy, “religion and schools” as well as Administrative Regulation (IGAC-AR) “recognition of religious beliefs and customs.”



