Board of Directors listens to range of concerns at meeting

NYSSA — The most recent regularly scheduled meeting of the Nyssa School Board of Directors on Monday night tackled topics brought up by a concerned parent, including the current bullying policy and school locker rooms being open to transgender students.
During the meeting, Nyssa Elementary School Principal Matthew Murray addressed the bullying policy concern and how it is being dealt with.
He said the school has gone through its policy about bullying and “in regard to suspension and expulsion,” and further that upon review of a specific situation, “steps were taken.” Murray said school staff “feel that the situation is safe for the students that are there now.”
It was brought up during the meeting how a cursory evaluation of the school district’s bullying policy revealed it to be vague and the issue of school bullying and how to address it is needed as this is an issue that is an ongoing one.
Another of the concerns raised was about Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccination requirements to attend school.
Chairwoman Susan Ramos said that as it was with the statewide masking mandate, if there was or should ever be a vaccination requirement for COVID, the district would “have no choice” but to follow it. However, the general consensus of the board, barring any state or national requirement or law, was to allow parents to make those and other health-related decisions.
A third concern which was brought to the board’s attention was that of high school students carrying around “stuffed animals.” These have been alleged to be transports for illicit items such as vape pens. Board members acknowledged this is something to be discussed.
The last discussion was on locker rooms being accessible to transgender students. It prompted the board to discuss the possibility of instituting private “changing stations,” requiring remodeling to be done on existing school locker rooms to accommodate the changes.
The board said all four of these topics are ones which would benefit from an executive session to more thoroughly discuss the details of each before tabling the discussion to be taken up at a later date.
