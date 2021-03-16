ONTARIO
After meeting to evaluate the Ontario School District Superintendent for two hours on Monday night, the Board of Directors moved immediately into its work session and board meeting which sandwiched an executive session.
A portion of the work session was devoted to trying to finish the consensus report for Superintendent Nicole Albisu’s evaluation, however, board members still needed more time to finalize their consensus scores and a letter before meeting again with Albisu to go over each standard and present her the letter. Additionally, they are opting under the consensus scores to break out details under each standard in lists of positives and negatives, a move decided on last night.
Board member Derrick Draper left the meetings following the evaluation meeting, and did not come back online thru Zoom for the work session or subsequent meeting.
Complaints and attorneys
During its meeting on Monday, the board accepted two complaints; this makes three complaints which are being investigated at this time, with one known to have been filed by Alibisu against members of the board.
Details of the complaints were not revealed, however, board member Eric Evans made a motion to receive both complaints and to delegate Board Chairwoman Renae Corn to ensure they were investigated. The vote passed unanimously.
It was not decided who Corn would task with investigating the complaints, however, it is noteworthy that the district is currently without an attorney of record.
This was another matter that came up during the work session, and it was found out that the district received four requests for proposals, including one by Rebekah Jacobsen, who was acting as legal counsel for the work session and regular meeting on Monday. The board during the meeting passed a motion to interview three of those attorneys at its April meeting. Those attorneys include Jacobsen, Dustin Martinsen, an attorney from Vale who Corn has previously cited multiple conflicts of interest with and Wyatt Baum, based out of La Grande. The board tasked Board member Craig Geddes with drafting questions after he asked who would be doing that? It was decided that each firm would get 15 minutes for their interview.
No decision on survey after presentation
After hearing a proposal from the Corragio Group regarding survey work the firm could do for the Ontario School District, the item was not moved onto the agenda for the regular meeting.
After their presentation, Michele Janke and Yahya Haqiqi, with the firm, answered questions from board members.
Geddes sought clarification on what would come with the price packages quoted, which were $19,000 and $40,000, with the latter including a series of community listening sessions.
He also asked about how the firm would go about reaching out to people, adding that voter registration would not be a good factor to consider who to reach out to.
To this, Janke said the firm would use the district’s channels, such as lists for emails and social media.
“We try to use all of your channels to reach folks,” she said.
Corn asked if they’ve ever dealt with communities where everybody was not excited about doing a survey, as was the case here, she said.
Janke said it was important for the board to understand what the reasoning is behind that fear in order to learn to talk about how to deal with it.
Geddes said he’d also heard opposition to the higher price tag, and asked what the firm could provide that an e-survey put together by the district or board would not.
Janke said having a third party is always about confidentiality and to ease survey takers’ concerns over retaliation over what they say.
Albisu brought up the various languages spoken within the district and asked how the firm would meet equity. To this, Janke said they would work with the district to reach those families. Haqiqi expanded on this saying that while they have done surveys in different languages through programs such as Survey Monkey, the firm would want to partner with the district to get questions translated.
Geddes also pointed out the concern over a survey taking place during the pandemic and asked whether Janke and Haqiqi felt that would cause data to be skewed or biased.
It was said that while more people are online which could increase the number of people taking surveys, that “results an definitely be skewed” by COVID-19.
