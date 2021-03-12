ONTARIO
The annual evaluation of Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu took nearly three hours on March 8, as board members discussed their individual rankings on various aspects of the superintendent’s performance. They will meet again Monday to agree on a final consensus score on each of the standards they evaluated her on.
At the onset of the meeting Chairwoman Renae Corn read from a prepared statement, noting the meeting was being held in open session at Albisu’s request. Corn urged the board to use courtesy and civility and respect the need for honest conversations.
“It is our hope that moving forward we can return to proper dignity and courtesy among board members, administrators, staff, students, parents and community members,” Corn said.
It was the first three standards that took up the majority of the meeting and had board members split on individual scores and struggling to agree on a consensus score, with one being lowest and four being the highest. The lowest individual rankings in the first three standards — visionary leadership, ethics and professional norms, and inclusive district culture, came from board member Derrick Draper, while some of the highest came from board member Blanca Rodriguez; both of whom were uneasy having to move from their initial scores for a consensus in these categories.
Visionary leadership
When it came to visionary leadership, most agreed Albisu has a strong relationship with the administrative team. Rodriguez commended Albisu on allocating staff and resources, which included purchasing 800 Chromebooks for distance learning. She said, “staff have done a tremendous job through the pandemic,” which was indicative of the superintendent’s goals. Corn also mentioned the Chromebooks, adding that Albisu “led the effort to provide students with educational opportunities, giving the ever-changing guidance of the governor.”
“This past year Superintendent Albisu’s goals were to be able to serve each child academically, socially and emotionally,” Corn said. “This has been done.”
Board member Craig Geddes said Albisu works well with staff but does not “respond well to criticism from the board or community members,” adding later that the working relationship with the board was his biggest issue.
Ethics and professional norms
Here, Geddes again mentioned Albisu’s relationship with the board, saying it was “confrontational and dismissive,” and that she encouraged a negative relationship with staff. Evans claimed the relationship was getting worse and that Albisu had “weaponized the district against the board.” As Geddes and Draper did, he claimed Albisu “allowed an administrator to make derogatory remarks to the media,” regarding the article about lunch at Ontario Middle School after it reopened.
In the same category, Rodriguez said the opposite, giving her a higher individual ranking, and noting the board relationship has been tense.
Albisu “values equitable enforcement of district policies and understands legislation and the important values of a healthy working relationship with the board,” Rodriguez said. “But it has been difficult to maintain and a person can only take so much.”
Corn also gave Albisu a lower individual ranking in this category.
“In the past, the board and Superintendent Albisu have enjoyed and valued a healthy working relationship working together to advance goals,” Corn said. “This past year has been difficult with accusations and complaints going back and forth. … It seems we’re operating in survival mode for board and staff.”
She did note after further discussion when Draper was trying to insist the score in the category stay low that the problem was not exclusive to Albisu.
“I don’t believe this problem is on one side,” she said. “I feel everyone is involved, myself included. This is a ‘we’ problem.”
During this time, lawyer Christine Mosier-Crysler reminded the board that there needed to be some constructive criticism in feedback given to the superintendent.
Inclusive culture
Here again, Geddes, Evans and Draper gave Albisu low scores, insisting she was using the media to stir controversy, failing in community relations when moving board meetings to different locations, deterring administrators from coming to board meetings and breaking policy.
Alternatively, Rodriguez said Albisu welcomed and encouraged respectful, one-on-one communication. And Corn noted that Albisu had shown growth in this area in the past year, giving examples of community outreach to satisfy funding and a “steady stream of information about online schooling and COVID.”
Remaining standards
After a 5-minute break from an hour and a-half going over the first three standards, the remaining were evaluated at a quicker pace. In Standard 4, which regards welfare and safety of students and staff, Draper again gave the lowest individual ranking, citing his reasoning as an injury at a football game on March 5, which was outside of the evaluation period.
Geddes did mention the teacher turnover rate, saying, “It’s dire, it’s real. We’ve lost a lot of good teachers,” however did not provide a timeframe.
Other comments by Corn and Rodriguez were mostly positive.
Curriculum planning and development, instructional leadership, resource management categories were gone through quickly with not much discussion.
In the standard regarding leadership, discussion picked up again with Geddes, Evans and Draper giving the lowest scores and Rodriguez and Corn ranking her higher.
Goals
When it came to the goals statement discussion, Geddes said he wouldn’t have been upset if Albisu’s only goal was to survive COVID, giving a lot of credit for minimizing spread when other schools have had issues.
Board members will reconvene at 3:30 p.m. Monday before a work session and board meeting, to go over a consensus report. This will be a compilation of the work done Monday night, and will include a “one voice evaluation,” in which the group consensus scores, rather than an average, will then be given to Albisu. From that point, the superintendent has a chance to make “basically a rebuttal,” according to Corn.
At that time, if the board choses to change the score, it may. Either way, a summary letter to the public regarding the evaluation is planned.
Corn did note during the evaluation that on Monday the board needs to set a timeline for regular check-ins with Albisu in the future, “rather than let things go for an extended period of time and not have the opportunity to work together.”
To this, Rodriguez agreed, saying individual board members needed to “address concerns right away. Don’t wait until the end of the year.”
The deadline for the board to evaluate the superintendent was Feb. 28, and was not met for several reasons. These include the board deciding to have an attorney sit with them for the evaluation while the school currently doesn’t have an attorney of record, the board not approving Alibisu’s goals, and, according to Chairwoman Renae Corn during the evaluation on March 8, because the board was “arguing amongst ourselves” regarding the document to be used for the evaluation.
During the evaluation Albisu noted that she felt it was colored with “personal bias” due to a discrimination complaint recently filed against members of the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.