The Ontario School Board of Directors meets in open session following an executive session on Tuesday night regarding an investigation into a formal complaint filed by Superintendent Nicole Albisu against members of the board. Notably absent is board member Derrick Draper, who walked out in the middle of the executive session saying he was resigning "effective immediately." Pictured, from left in the foreground, are Board members Blanca Rodriguez, Chairwoman Renae Corn, Eric Evans and Craig Geddes. In the background is member of the media Les Zaitz.
ONTARIO — A nondiscrimination training that was required for all of the then-members of the Ontario School Board of Directors in April, after two of its board members were censured, has been completed. At the time of the censure, member Derrick Draper resigned, which left four board members to complete the training.
According to an update from the district this morning, board member Blanca Rodriguez – who is the current vice-chairwoman – and potentially former member and Chairwoman Renae Corn had both taken the Safe Schools Nondiscrimination training. However, two others — board members Craig Geddes and Eric Evans, the latter of whom was part of the censure — had not.
Geddes and Evans still serve on the board. As such, the newspaper reached out to them this morning and inquired as to why they hadn’t taken the training, whether they planned to take it and, if not, why.
Geddes responded early this afternoon stating that he would have it completed that day.
“I had meant to take the training, I have been extremely busy and had inadvertently not taken it,” he wrote in an email.
Evans replied shortly thereafter stating that he had had forgotten about the training but planned to take it that day, as well.
“I have to be honest, I had forgotten about this training and the email for it slipped past me back in May. I have chosen to take the training during my lunch hour so that I don't forget once again. Therefore, it's done,” he wrote. “I appreciate you pointing out my oversight.”
A request for confirmation from the district regarding whether the trainings had been completed was not returned by deadline on Friday afternoon.
Neither Geddes nor Evans answered the newspaper’s question regarding why they had voted no on the Ontario School District entering a hold harmless agreement with High School Principal Jodi Elizondo during the board’s October meeting. An apology letter from the board that accompanies the agreement and is signed by board Chairman Tom Greco is expected to be read aloud at the next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
