Board member brings up superintendent’s discrimination complaint during her evaluation

A discrimination complaint was brought to light Monday by a member of the Ontario School District Board of Directors while the board was evaluating its district superintendent. It was later discovered that complaint was by Superintendent Nicole Albisu against some members of the board.
While navigating the nine standards that Albisu was being evaluated on, board member Derrick Draper, during the eighth standard regarding leadership alleged that Albisu had authorized a bookclub, stating that he had found out about it through Ontario Middle School Lisa Longoria’s personal Facebook page in a comment she made to someone else. At issue, Draper said, was the title of the book, “Leading While Female,” he said.
“I think I am offended,” said board member Blanca Rodriguez to Draper. “That they have a book study and are reading about issues among women … I don’t understand. What is your concern?”
To this Draper said he believed male administrators may have been excluded from the book club, but did not say how he came to that conclusion. He also added that there was currently a "discrimination situation."
Albisu confirmed in an interview this morning that a book club was started in previous months by an administrator, but not herself, and that as she understood it, the administrator did invite colleagues to join for the activity which was taking place outside of work hours.
Longoria was brought up earlier in Albisu’s evaluation by Draper and Board Member Eric Evans while discussing Standard 2, related to ethics and professional norms. The two allege that Albisu “allowed” Longoria to “disparage the board” in the newspaper, alleging the Ontario Middle School principal broke policy. The story cited by the two, “What does lunchtime look like now that kids are back in class?”, ran in the Argus on Feb. 19. In that article, Longoria explained that the reason kids were eating on the floor for the first week of school was due to a lack of available resources by the opening date of Feb. 10. She mentioned how she had told the board in the January meeting she thought they could be ready to go by Feb. 17, but at the next meeting, the board decided it would be Feb. 10.
When asked whether Longoria had broken policy, the newspaper was told that district officials were not aware of any policies that had been broken and that board members had been advised they could file a formal complaint. Nothing has been filed.
Draper and Evans allege the opening dates were at the direction of Albisu; however, it is noteworthy that Draper and Evans were among those board members pushing for all of Ontario’s schools to start simultaneously on Feb. 10 in that January meeting, despite suggestions from Longoria and Albisu to stagger those start dates.
Draper cited policy that all media contacts must first go through Albisu and, while that may be policy, it is noteworthy that the newspaper has never had to deal with getting information through that route with Ontario or other school districts in the area.
“I would say we have a pretty genuine and trusting relationship with our local media outlets and that everything does not come through me,” she said in a phone interview this morning.
Focusing on transparency, she said, “We don’t have anything to hide,” adding that the district openly gives press the opportunity to talk to principals and teachers and should not be censoring that.
Draper during the evaluation pulled out the operating agreement between the board and the superintendent and pointed to several areas of alleged violations saying “any of this calls for her contract to be terminated.”
At that point, Vale Lawyer Christine Mosier-Crysler who was sitting in the meeting with the board, reminded that the evaluation was not meant as a disciplinary discussion and that if there were additional sanctions or disciplinary action to discuss, the evaluation was not the place to do so.
It is noteworthy that the operating agreement Draper references states that board members will refer issues to the lowest level possible before bringing them up in public.
At the end of the nearly three-hour evaluation, Albisu asked if she could make a statement to the board. Upon OK, she said that it was important for her to note “this has been brutal for me to sit up here.”
Albisu who did ask for a public evaluation, pointed out it may have been retaliatory. She went on to say that she recently filed a formal discrimination complaint against the board that is being investigated.
“I have to say, many of the arguments made tonight were colored by personal bias. … In my mind it is very clear that because of that members of this board have retaliated,” Albisu said.
After the superintendent gave her statement, the board went on to determine when the next step in the evaluation would be, with board members ultimately deciding to meet prior to the work session and board meeting on March 15. During that meeting, they will reconvene to go over a consensus report which will be a compilation of the work done Monday night and will include a “one-voice evaluation,” in which the group consensus scores, rather than an average, will then be given to Albisu. From that point, the superintendent has a chance to make “basically a rebuttal,” according to Chairwoman Renae Corn.
At that time, if the board choses to change the score, it may. Either way, a summary letter to the public regarding the evaluation is planned.
The deadline for the board to evaluate the superintendent was Feb. 28. Near the end of the meeting, Draper asked why the process wasn’t started sooner, and Rodriguez said it was because the board didn’t approve her goals. Corn expanded on that statement saying, the conversation started in January when they received artifacts and evidences from Albisu.
“We as a board were arguing amongst ourselves as far as the document we were going to use for evaluation. We needed to come together,” adding that she thought the entire board had knowledge of the investigation.
Corn said at the following board meeting the board was “still divided” on what document to use, and therefore decided to use a third party to facilitate the discussion. Board member Craig Geddes was tasked with finding a lawyer as the attorney of record and the first date everyone could get together to do the evaluation was March 8.
