Board meeting updates include superintendent contract and earthquake damage

ONTARIO — Ontario School Board of Directors Chairman Mike Blackaby will be meeting with Superintendent Nicole Albisu to come to terms on a one-year extension to her contract as Ontario School District’s top administrator. This was decided upon during Monday night’s School Board meeting, with a unanimous vote.
The decision to allow Blackaby to work with Albisu on a contract extension comes following a review of the superintendent by the board in late February. The Board’s official review of Albisu came back with mostly positive marks and a couple of items in which they expressed they wanted to see improvement.
Board members met on Thursday to discuss the contract extension. Board member Renae Corn amended the wording of the motion to make it a one-year contract extension, as Blackaby was originally asking for a two-year extension. Board member Derrick Draper said there are concerns in extending Albisu’s contract further, as she is being investigated as part of a tort claim filed by board member Eric Evans earlier in the year. The board voted to move forward with that investigation (which cites libel, defamation, bullying harassment and retaliation by school district administration and other board members) during its Thursday meeting, moving to an open session after its executive meeting.
The investigation will be conducted by Nancy Hungerford of Hungerford Law (an Oregon City-based practice) starting today. Hungerford was previously hired by the School Board in August to investigate the “8C School District Administration Request” document, an unsigned letter sent out in the fall claiming to be from school district administration asking for Evans and Draper to step down from the Board.
In her investigation, Hungerford urged mediation between the board and administration, and said that Evans and Draper did not violate any laws and argued that many of the accusations made were not entirely true.
Earthquake damage
While most local buildings didn’t take any major damage from the earthquake that hit on March 31, a second search by Ontario School District Maintenance Director Bob Bennett showed leaks underground at Aiken Elementary School.
During her update, Albisu said the district is still in the early stages of getting the leak fixed. She said Bennett also found other damage to school district buildings that she called “small, minor structural damage we can fix ourselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.