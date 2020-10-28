ONTARIO
The Ontario School District Board of Directors has taken the first steps towards getting a third party survey done.
During the board’s work session on Monday night, board member Derrick Draper said he wants the district to have a third party business that makes surveys come and conduct one for the district, allowing the board to know what issues the community has.
“I really think it’s time to seek a third party professional,” Draper said.
“It would create a ‘where are we’ snapshot,” board member Eric Evans said, adding that businesses like hospitals require patients to complete surveys regularly.
When Board Chairwoman Renae Corn asked Superintendent Nicole Albisu of her thoughts for a survey, Albisu said she did not like the idea.
Albisu said the district is constantly receiving feedback from the community and the district’s staff. She also added that a survey in the 2020-2021 school year would be strongly impacted by COVID-19.
“The survey will more reflect on the times we are living in then the district,” Albisu said.
During an Oregon School Boards Association training that the board completed on Oct. 20, members of OSBA stated that a survey would constitute as district work and not board work.
Corn agreed with Albisu, stating that a “baseline” survey being completed in 2020 would not be fair to the district. Corn said she wants Albisu to share the district’s survey data with the board, which board member Craig Geddes agreed with.
Board member Blanca Rodriguez added that the survey could be avoided by the board reaching out to the community more and hosting listening sessions.
“We haven’t done our work,” Rodriguez said. “We need to reach out to our community.”
Corn and Albisu agreed that many employees of the district could see the survey as a form of retaliation, as the survey was first brought up during the board’s “contentious” meetings in the fall of 2019, Albisu said.
“It adds a level of stress to the administrative team and to our teachers,” Corn said.
The cost of the survey did come up as a discussion topic, with Albisu and Corn both bringing up a concern over spending the money as district’s statewide are bracing for a drop in funds due to the lasting effects of COVID-19.
On Monday night, Draper did bring up that during the August 2019 meeting, Ontario’s Dan Lopez offered to pay for a “professionally done, no-cost survey” for the district by using money he “procured from businesses and private donations.”
Lopez’s offer has not been discussed since the August 2019 meeting.
During the August 2019 meeting, the motion for a survey failed 3-2 with Corn, Rodriguez and Mike Blackaby (then the Board Chairman) all voting ‘no’ while Draper and Evans votes in favor. Prior to voting, Corn said she only likes the idea of a survey if it is for the “common good of the community” and shared her concern that the survey could be used as a “gotcha” endeavor and said the board needs to establish an intent of the survey, which Rodriguez agreed with.
The board approved a motion to allow Evans to reach out to third party companies and get a professional consultation on the logistics of completing a survey. Geddes asked that Evans discuss the ethics of completing a survey during a pandemic with the third party teams.
Geddes added that the wboard could consider stopping the survey discussion if the district already has all the information available through its communication with the community.
Other business
• Already six months into the fiscal year, the School Board finally approved the Superintendent Goals for Albisu. The last time the board discussed the Superintendent’s Goals was during the May 2020 regular meeting, where the board did not approve the goals.
During that meeting, Corn said she was hesitant, “not with the goals but we need to have a visit with Nikki as a Board and Nikki and make sure we have cleared the air with underlying issues and that we don’t have problems later on,” according to the May 2020 minutes.
According to Albisu, the board never did meet with her to discuss the goals. The underlying issues that Corn brought up were not discussed, but during the time where the board was discussing Albisu’s contract and her goals, Evans had filed a tort claim against the district, alleging that he has been “subject to libel, defamation, bullying, harassment and retaliation by fourteen unnamed administrators via the ‘8C School District Administration Request,’” which was an unsigned document which sought the resignation of Draper and Evans.
During Monday’s meeting, Albisu said the she has moved forward with the goals that were not approved and gave an update on them. After her presentation, the board unanimously approved the superintendent’s goals as presented.
• Build our district’s capacity to serve each child academically, socially, and emotionally. This will be achieved with a redesigned educational system that will keep students and staff safe and support every child in making progress towards their independent learning goals. This redesign will help to meet the needs of Ontario families and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
• Promote the effective and efficient operation of the school district as we navigate budget shortfalls so that we are able to lessen negative impacts to student learning, minimize staff reductions, and maximize limited dollars to best meet the needs of students.
• Minimize the spread of the virus by creating protocols to support the safest environment possible and keep students and staff safe in both distance learning and in person.
• Maintain a high level of academic instruction rigor and support through a blended learning model so that students are able to reach their individualized learning goals.
• Communicate frequently, thoroughly, and transparently to families and community. Prioritize parent outreach and involvement in decision making.
• Work alongside our employee unions to ensure all staff is safe, supported, and successful.
• The board unanimously approved Draper to take the lead on getting a request for proposal put together for new legal counsel for the board. For six months in 2020, the board was represented by Brian DiFonzo, after a request by Rodriguez.
During the board’s September meeting, Evans said if the board is to continue to have legal counsel at all meetings, then he wanted someone other than DiFonzo, questioning DiFonzo’s ability to represent the board “based on things I witnessed and saw during the last meeting.”
Evans alleged that he saw DiFonzo texting with Albisu during the meeting where the board interviewed candidates for the vacant seat. Albisu denied that she was texting DiFonzo during that meeting. Draper also brought up he was concerned with DiFonzo being married to a member of the Ontario School District administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.