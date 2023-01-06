Board honors elementary reading coach as educator of the year

ONTARIO — “Miss Galeener, can you help me tie my shoes?”
Megan Galeener, an instructional reading coach at Alameda Elementary, happily obliged the first-grade boy. He was looking for someone familiar to ask for help as his teacher was busy getting students lined up to go to another classroom. Galeener was there briefly at the end of class preparing for a collaboration meeting with first-grade teachers Courtney Law and Heather Hamann.
Although this year is Galeeners’ first as a reading coach, she has been with the Ontario School District for 16 years, having worn many hats in that time.
Half of those years were teaching kindergarten — though not consecutively. Galeener also has taught second and fourth grades, English as a Second Language, and been a Positive Behavior Interventions and Support facilitator.
She has been selected as the Educator of the Year for 2022 by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Galeener and other Distinguished Citizens will be honored at a banquet at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Jan. 13.
As to being selected as one of the top in her respective field for the annual affair, she was simultaneously honored and surprised to find out. That happened when a friend sent a text message to Galeener and her husband that read, “Congratulations!”
“I just try to do my best. That is all I can do — strive to do my best and do more with the knowledge I have,” she said during an interview on Wednesday.
This year, Galeener is working three-quarters time, as her daughter just turned 1.
“Being not quite full time allows more time with her, and I’m thankful for the opportunity they created for me,” she said.
Galeeners’ role is to offer support for staff and teachers with getting students to become successful academically.
One way she does that is through weekly collaborations, where she meets with teachers from each grade-level as a team. During a 45-minute span, they cover a range of different topics. This includes “very intentional” lesson planning, discussing how things are going with student behaviors, looking at data to measure success, sharing ideas and brainstorming, according to Galeener.
Those sessions are “very data driven,” she said. The aim is to support students' needs and put them into groups based on that. From there, progress is monitored and students can be moved into different groups, with a goal to eventually “push them further along to help make that jump.”
Galeener also observes small reading groups, then provides the instructors with feedback.
She even helps teachers with suggestions for reaching out to parents, when students are struggling. She said that the school has an after school program Monday through Thursday that is a helpful tool for those students needing support.
During her first year on the job, Galeener has discovered that the biggest challenge is “when those crunch times come along.” She gave an example of the beginning of the school year, when students are assessed for reading skills, then placed in groups based on their need.
Galeener said supporting students’ academics is a rewarding job.
Having recently been a kindergarten teacher, she has taught a lot of students currently attending Alameda Elementary. As such, she knows where they started and can see where they are now, and that’s worth noting.
“Especially for those kiddos who maybe struggle, and seeing their growth and gains,” she said.
Prior to taking on the position, the previous instructional coach helped Galeener ease in.
“Once I knew I was getting this position last year, she and I collaborated and talked a lot,” she said.
Finally, Galeener helps cover gaps created by staffing shortages whenever necessary.
Across the nation, and even locally, schools are understaffed. In November, data gathered by the National Center for Education indicated 44% of public schools would report teaching vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
When asked if she had advice to people considering getting into the field of education, Galeener suggested exploring with different grade levels.
“I think the best advice we can give is just ‘Get into the schools,’” she said. “Whether that means volunteering or subbing — we always need [substitute teachers] — that will get them some hands-on experience of what it is like to be a teacher in class.”
She further suggested exploring with different grade levels to get the experience of the career.
“Sometimes it might surprise you what grade levels you enjoy. Someone might think they want older kids but may love younger kids after spending time with them,” Galeener said.
A school Facebook post congratulating Galeener on Educator of the Year has dozens of comments,
“What an honor,” the post reads. “We appreciate you Mrs. Galeener for all your hard work!”
Commentors congratulated her, and described her as deserving and incredible, with one going on to say it was long overdue and that she has always been “an incredible educator.”
These comments were rounded out by Alameda Principal Andrea Buchholz in an email on Thursday.
“Amazing, dedicated and efficient are a few descriptors that come to mind when talking about Megan Galeener. She is one of the most knowledgeable teachers I have ever had the pleasure of working with. My respect for Megan is off the charts, she is such an asset to our school and has served many roles over the years,” wrote Buchholz.
“I feel she has found her calling this year! She moved into our instructional coach position and now is able share her knowledge with all staff on a daily basis. She works with new teachers getting oriented to our school and district systems and she works with all staff on new curriculum and tech strategies to use in the classroom. Megan is a rock star and I am thankful everyday she is on my team!”
