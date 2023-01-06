Board honors elementary reading coach as educator of the year

Megan Galeener, an instructional reading coach, visits with first-grade teachers at Alameda Elementary School during a weekly collaboration meeting in which they explore a range of topics geared at students' academic success. Pictured, from left, are Galeener, Heather Hamann and Courtney Law. Galeener has been selected by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce as Educator of the Year for 2022. She will be honored at the Distinguished Citizens banquet on Jan. 13.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — “Miss Galeener, can you help me tie my shoes?”

Megan Galeener, an instructional reading coach at Alameda Elementary, happily obliged the first-grade boy. He was looking for someone familiar to ask for help as his teacher was busy getting students lined up to go to another classroom. Galeener was there briefly at the end of class preparing for a collaboration meeting with first-grade teachers Courtney Law and Heather Hamann.



Tags

Load comments