Allen Montgomery, center-left, is seen with his wife Tonia and members of his family in this undated picture. Montgomery will receive the Agriculturist of the Year award at the 109th Ontario Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Jan. 13
ONTARIO — Allen Montgomery has been involved in farming all his life. The same goes for his parents, and his next of kin. But it’s his contributions to the community — including hosting the annual Montgomery Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze — which landed him and the farm on the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Executive Board’s radar for its 2022 Agriculturist of the Year award.
According to chamber CEO John Breidenbach, Montgomery was selected based on his service to the community, with recognition also given to his family and the activities they provide, such as the Ontario Paintball Challenge.
“It’s amazing,” said Breidenbach in a phone interview Tuesday. "[Montgomery] and his wife Tonia are always willing to help out with anything we seem to need [at the chamber] … the award is because of what they’ve done for the community. I think it was a fantastic choice by the board, and I was really glad to see them pick him.”
In an interview on Dec. 29, Montgomery expressed surprise at receiving the award.
“Shocked and humbled, all at the same time” is how he described his reaction. “Just because I know so many farmers around that are probably, in my eyes, more deserving. I’m very honored and humbled at the same time.”
When asked why he got into farming, Montgomery said he “didn’t have much of a choice,” as he was born into a farming family.
“My parents were Verne and Joy Montgomery; They both grew up in agriculture their whole lives. So as a youngster, I grew up milking cows and we raised sugar beets and hay and corn and all those things.”
His first time getting away from farming for any extended amount of time was his two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“When I came back, I went to work on a big farm in Washington [with friends from Nyssa and Adrian] for a couple of years, and it just wasn’t the same. And I came back home.”
When he returned, he worked for Farmers Supply Co-op for 10 years, then went on to working for a fertilizer company for five years.
“Then I … started volunteering at the fire department, and in ’96 I got hired full-time. What that did was it allowed me— because I worked 24 hours on I had 48 off — I had more time to farm. That was kind of a blessing there.”
He said that the chance to watch crops grow is what gladdens his heart as a farmer.
“I truly believe that most of the farmers nowadays, if it wasn’t in their blood none of them would be farming.”
Presently, his focus is growing hay and corn — specifically feed corn for livestock.
Montgomery first started his paintball program in the year 2000, as a young men’s group leader at church. He observed that offering such activities in Ontario wasn’t yet a thing that happened.
“They wanted to go paint-balling, so we drove to Boise and rented the equipment, drove back and played. The next day, I had to drive back to Boise and take all the equipment back and I thought, ‘Man, there’s got to be something easier.’”
With the help of the internet, Montgomery bought a starter kit with 15 guns and tanks and started his business. The corn maze, however, was sparked through a more routine interaction.
“I was in the bank and Renee Bear asked me if I’d ever thought about doing a corn maze. And I said no. And she said, ‘Well, my son is working for the maze company that goes around and cuts all these corn mazes and you ought to look them up online and see how it looks.’”
Even though he has heard that corn mazes can be major money-makers for farmers, Montgomery said he has experienced much thinner margins in real life.
“We make a little bit of money and we do OK, but we’re too far away from Boise and the big cities to make the big money. But that’s an OK thing, because we make enough money to survive and we kind of like it being peaceful and not super-crowded.”
He adds that he hires high-schoolers every year to staff the corn maze, and tries to budget for annual improvements.
Around the farm, even the youngest members of his ever-extending family are getting their hands dirty, he said.
“It’s kind of interesting, as we have done the corn maze; My grandson [Lucian], who is now 13, he was always out there by my side before he started school … it’s been his whole life so far. Now he’s old enough that he can help us as an employee.”
His son, Nathan, runs the paintball program and also does equipment maintenance. Nathan’s wife, Amy, helps coordinate school participation.
“They’re quite the characters,” Montgomery said.
Outside of the farm, he remains involved in the Ontario 1st Ward of the church. Montgomery is their bishop.
He will receive the award at the chamber’s 109th Annual Banquet on Jan. 13. Montgomery expressed appreciation to the chamber for selecting him and for what they do for Ontario.
“I am a strong believer in community, and I think we have a great community around us. I know we have lots of challenges, but I also know that we have some amazing people and families in our community. I just appreciate the fact that the chamber helps bring everybody together and supports each other and just really does an amazing job.”
He reminds the community to look for the good in others, saying that by supporting each other, “life is grand.”
