Allen Montgomery named ‘Agriculturist of the Year’

Allen Montgomery, center-left, is seen with his wife Tonia and members of his family in this undated picture. Montgomery will receive the Agriculturist of the Year award at the 109th Ontario Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Jan. 13

 Photo courtesy of Allen Montgomery

ONTARIO — Allen Montgomery has been involved in farming all his life. The same goes for his parents, and his next of kin. But it’s his contributions to the community — including hosting the annual Montgomery Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze — which landed him and the farm on the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Executive Board’s radar for its 2022 Agriculturist of the Year award.

According to chamber CEO John Breidenbach, Montgomery was selected based on his service to the community, with recognition also given to his family and the activities they provide, such as the Ontario Paintball Challenge.



