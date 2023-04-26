Board gets update on Ontario Community Schoolyard

This rendition shows a bird's eye view of the future Ontario Community Schoolyard, one of three sites throughout the state chosen to be selected for the pilot project to create shared community spaces in rural areas. Ontario School District Board of Directors agreed to sign a letter of support during its meeting on Monday, which will allow planners to proceed with pursuing construction design and, from there, funding. It is expected to cost about $1 million with the hope that it be paid for through grants and community stakeholders.
ONTARIO — Although money hasn’t been raised for a project expected to cost about $1 million, officials are hopeful to bring in grants and funders for the future Ontario Community Schoolyard at Alameda Elementary School — and they are one step closer. A nod of approval from the Ontario School Board of Directors during its meeting on Monday, will further help an idea come to full fruition, as those involved can now pursue construction design. That is the piece needed to start raising money for capital funding.
This was explained to the board by Barton Robison, development partner with Willamette Partnership, and Landscape architect Ashley Ludwig, with ABLE.
Having spent several months on community engagement, the two unveiled a preliminary plan for a project they have been involved on for a full year now.
Ludwig explained how Alameda was chosen along with two other schools in the state to be in a pilot project for rural schoolyards. She expressed excitement about Alameda being picked, noting citizens are already used to using outdoor space there, including the school’s walking trail and soccer fields.
Ludwig mentioned how they had gathered input from more than 1,000 different community members, working with several partners, including Alameda, Ontario School District and Ontario Recreation District “to figure out how to make the space most beneficial to the community of Ontario.”
She said they tried to understand the community “from top to bottom.” This included such factors as history, culture, geology, vegetation, watershed and climate.
“We learned a lot about climate,” she noted, emphasizing the hot, dry summers prevalent in the area. “There are over 200 days of sunshine every year.”
They also learned that the community is a crossroads place where people from Nyssa and Vale frequently visit and “make Ontario what it is.”
Taken these myriad factors into consideration, they aimed to understand the issues people are dealing with and how the schoolyard project might help in creating something unique for the community. They came up with three options, got feedback on those and from there further honed in on community priorities.
The future project will keep what’s good but will also incorporate more pavement zones and will utilize space behind the school to create connections between the north and south side of the school. In order to create more shade, they would wrap trees around the sides of the building as well as wrap the main play zone with more plants and trees, “so kids can play surrounded by nature.”
Other amenities include a community garden, grass volleyball court, a picnic area, spaces for outdoor music, spaces for older youth, such as swings and hang-out seating, a covered structure for basketball courts and the sidelines on the soccer field, play area for younger children with a variety of equipment for different ages and abilities, gathering nooks for music and art, relaxation spaces, a central gathering nook and onion-shaped huts (or Tater Tots, was one suggestion, Ludwig noted).
“It’s all about learning and playing,” she said.
Board member Eric Evans, who was serving as board chair as Craig Geddes and vice-chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez were absent at the meeting, asked whether the design included an electronic system or means of watering trees.
Ludwig said the hope is to design with low water need plants.
“We don’t want to tax the system, as maintaining fields is a priority,” she said.
The next steps are to continue working with the School District on issues related to safety and maintenance. Design will be developed for lighting, furnishing, drinking fountain, a potential stage and play equipment. From there, is fundraising.
Robison also noted the hope when finding funding is to also find those who “can extend past the scope of the project.”
One board member asked whether maintenance was included in the cost or scope of the project. Robison noted they had been working with Bob Bennet, maintenance director for OSD, at each meeting to ensure consideration of how the space gets taken care of.
With the district’s letter of support, construction design will start immediately, Robison said.
“It might be quiet over the summer, but we’ll be planning small-scale community fundraising, sometime in the fall,” he said.
The hope is to begin construction “sometime in 2024.”
