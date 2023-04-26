Board gets update on Ontario Community Schoolyard

This rendition shows a bird's eye view of the future Ontario Community Schoolyard, one of three sites throughout the state chosen to be selected for the pilot project to create shared community spaces in rural areas. Ontario School District Board of Directors agreed to sign a letter of support during its meeting on Monday, which will allow planners to proceed with pursuing construction design and, from there, funding. It is expected to cost about $1 million with the hope that it be paid for through grants and community stakeholders.

 Screenshot via Zoom

ONTARIO — Although money hasn’t been raised for a project expected to cost about $1 million, officials are hopeful to bring in grants and funders for the future Ontario Community Schoolyard at Alameda Elementary School — and they are one step closer. A nod of approval from the Ontario School Board of Directors during its meeting on Monday, will further help an idea come to full fruition, as those involved can now pursue construction design. That is the piece needed to start raising money for capital funding.

This was explained to the board by Barton Robison, development partner with Willamette Partnership, and Landscape architect Ashley Ludwig, with ABLE.



Tags

Load comments