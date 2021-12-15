ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting and heard the results of the college’s 2020-21 audit, which was conducted by Moss Adams LLP. The presentation by Scott Simpson was done via Zoom.
He provided the results of three reports which included financial statements, Oregon Minimum Standards and an internal report.
Simpson said that Adams’ gave an unmodified opinion on TVCC’s financial statements and that those statements are materially correct.
Simpson also report that TVCC passed a report for Oregon Minimum Standards for State and Local Governments; Simpson said that they did not find exceptions or findings.
TVCC passed a third and final report, an internal report. Simpson said that they did not find any internal deficiencies.
Later in the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the audit as presented and any future updates that may be added by Moss Adams.
The board also heard an update from Director of Legal and Human Resources Anne Marie Kelso regarding the upcoming Treasure Valley Education Association faculty negotiations contract. She said that she received a letter from the union asking for negotiations to begin in January. The current contract is set to expire in June of 2022. Kelso is one of the negotiators for TVCC.
In her report to the board, TVCC President Dana Young said the college is planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new Career and Technical Education Center in March or April.
In related news, TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda announced that the name of the donor who will be donating $1 million in exchange for naming the CTE Center will be revealed at the end of the month.
According to Yasuda’s report, the donor has held several meetings with the foundation and he wants to create endowment scholarships for CTE/STEM and students with physical disabilities.
The donor is also interested in providing funds for program development and equipment in the areas of CTE/STEM.
In November, the board voted to approve the recommendation for the naming of the CTE Center; the donors name was not disclosed at that time.
The next TVCC Board meeting is on January 18, 2022 at 6 p.m.
