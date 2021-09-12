ADRIAN — Adrian School District recently released a settlement agreement to the public regarding former superintendent Kevin Purnell, who was terminated on Aug. 30 without reason during a special meeting that was heavily attended by the public.
According to the document, it Purnell “forever releases and discharges the DISTRICT, from any and all claims, grievances and rights of any kind.” In exchange, the district will pay out $121,220 in various payments.
The district agrees to pay $41,191.37 plus all employment taxes and retirement contributions required by PERS by Sept. 20; $61,787.05 plus all employment taxes and retirement contributions required by the PERS system on Jan. 20; $14,500 in health insurance premium’s through the Oregon Educators Benefit Board through June of 2022; and $4,166.67 toward Purnell’s TSA account by Sept. 30.
The settlement also includes a $75 dollar gift card to The Mirage 605 First Street in Adrian.
Additionally, the district provided Purnell with a letter of reference. Purnell agreed to have individuals contact the district’s HR department when seeking employment references; and the district agrees that department will only respond with dates of employment and positions held. The agreement also states that the district will respond truthfully to all inquiries from the employment department.
Purnell was given a 21-day period to consider the terms of the agreement, and had seven days to revoke acceptance of it.
The settlement was signed by Purnell on Aug. 30.
Purnell said during that meet that the situation between he and the board had become “a distraction” to the community.
