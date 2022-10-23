VALE — On Oct. 12, the Vale School Board gathered in the boardroom at Vale Elementary School for the October school board meeting. Throughout the meeting, the board discussed a multitude of topics, including the delayed delivery of the materials for the new football and baseball bleachers.

The board members discussed the delay, and that the company had provided them with an official delivery date, with Superintendent Alisha McBride stating that the head of installation has reached out to her for the first time throughout the process.



