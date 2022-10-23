VALE — On Oct. 12, the Vale School Board gathered in the boardroom at Vale Elementary School for the October school board meeting. Throughout the meeting, the board discussed a multitude of topics, including the delayed delivery of the materials for the new football and baseball bleachers.
The board members discussed the delay, and that the company had provided them with an official delivery date, with Superintendent Alisha McBride stating that the head of installation has reached out to her for the first time throughout the process.
The contract doesn’t designate a deadline, due to the co-operative contract process that has allowed the district to save close to $90,000 on the project, but has resulted in delays.
The delays are linked to a shortage of aluminum, according to McBride.
She continued to mention that the company intended to deliver the materials in late October. However, McBride stated that the football team will be hosting their final home game that week, and could possibly host their game in the first round of the state tournament. As a result, the installation wouldn’t be obtainable throughout that time period, and will be postponed until Nov. 7, with installations taking place on Nov. 11.
The company is expected to deliver both the football and baseball bleacher materials.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.