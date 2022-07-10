ONTARIO — On June 27, the Ontario School Board gathered for the monthly meeting to discuss a multitude of topics. Among those topics, Anabel Ortiz-Chavolla was in attendance to share some of the summer programs that the school district has planned for this year with the board members.
The Ontario School District has offered a plethora of programs and camps to provide various opportunities for students to broaden their horizons. Among many of these programs, the Ontario summer school program has been underway throughout the summer, and will conclude in late July, offering classes to students in Pre-K through 11th grade.
In conjunction with the summer school program, the Ontario School District continued the summer school mentor program which allows OHS students to be hired by the school district to assist the summer school program. Last year, there were 25 students hired for the program, whereas there were 38 students that were hired for the program this year.
The summer school program also brought in international teachers to provide students with additional opportunities. The international teachers are from various areas located throughout Mexico, including the states of Tamaulipas, Michoacan, and Hidalgo, along with the city of Zacatecas. Overall, there were six international teachers taught students in all grades, and were spread throughout the various schools to involve each student in this opportunity
Additionally, students had the opportunity to earn credits through the credit recovery program that took place throughout the month of June, consisting of two separate sessions.
On July 15 and 22, the Ontario School District will continue hosting activities at the Beck-Kiwanis Park, including events such as art, board games, story time, team building, and physical activities. According to the event poster, the activities are best suited for students in grades K-5th. It also states that there is no registration required to participate, and a meal is provided for the students. For questions regarding the activities in Beck-Kiwanis Park, contact (541) 889-5374.
On the third Wednesday of each month, July 20 and Aug. 17, the school district will be hosting a Summer Literacy Night at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. The event is free to participants, and will cover two separate books during the two sessions, including ‘Right This Very Minute’ by Lisl H. Detlefsen and ‘I Am Not a Fish!’ by Peter Raymundo.
Furthermore, the Ontario Middle School band will be hosting a summer band camp from July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a concert for families to attend on the last day of the camp, in order to display their talents. According to the powerpoint presentation from Ortiz-Chavolla, this music camp is a great opportunity for students to make new friends, further develop their talents, and to be immersed in making music in ways that aren’t possible throughout the school year. OHS band counselors have been hired to support the OHS band teacher Max Justice with the program.
This year, the school district will be hosting a brand new camp for students that may not be able to participate in the regular summer programs. As a result, Ontario has developed a specialized summer program for functional skills and augmentative communications. The program will take place on Aug. 8-12, times were not included in the presentation.
The Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute, OMLI, program will be taking place from mid-July to the beginning of August, consisting of three separate sessions — one middle school and two high school sessions.
From July 11-16, the middle school students from a migrant and farm-working background will learn leadership skills through various different activities, in addition to participating in ‘fun excursions,’ according to the powerpoint presentation.
The first of the high school sessions will take place from July 25-30, followed by the second session from Aug. 1-6. For more information regarding the OMLI program, visit www.tvcc.cc/omli.
Additionally, Ortiz-Chavolla mentioned that the school district had the funds to send 40 middle school, migrant-education students to Washington D.C., through the Close Up Foundation, to participate in various workshops, along with an interview after their arrival. According to the Close Up Foundation website, Close Up gives students the perfect combination of learning and fun by putting them in the center of the nation’s most thrilling and historic cities.
Ortiz-Chavolla highlighted the college credit program that takes place throughout the duration of the school year, not just in the summer. The school district covers the fees for tuition and books for various courses including, math, english, and science credits in partnership with Treasure Valley Community College, Oregon Institute of Technology, and Eastern Oregon University. Additionally, they offer the opportunity to take summer classes at TVCC throughout the summer, adding that some students take up to three or four classes.
Subsequently, the Ontario School District has a wide variety of activities that will be taking place over the course of the summer.
