ONTARIO — Immediately after the board voted to return Ontario School District back to five-day workweek starting after spring break, a discussion was held about going back to a four-day week. This was at the regular meeting of the board on Feb. 28. As such, the board has asked the district administration to put together additional data around a four-day workweek model for further consideration at the March 28, according to Taryn Smith.
On Feb. 28, the Ontario School Board of Directors and district staff discussed a recent survey the district conducted among stakeholders regarding holding a four-day school week. In November of 2021, the board had approved moving schools in a four-day asynchronous learning week.
At the start of the discussion, Albisu told the board that Ontario School District schools have “never been just a five-day a week school, we have always had probably the most robust — you know — extra extended learning opportunities.”
She said that teachers don’t stop when the bell rings, adding they teach after school, all summer long and with camps.
Albisu said a four-day workweek “would be no different,” for the district.
Albisu said that the one thing that has the greatest impact on students’ academic achievement is the teacher in front of the student and how the district supports the students.
She said that schools in the district would still hold after-school programs and extended learning opportunities on Fridays for students.
Albisu said she has heard from students, especially students from Ontario High School, who tell her that since the start of COVID, there has been a “social piece,” missing at school.
She said the district has been adding more social events to support OHS students.
Albisu said, if the district decided later to return to a four-day workweek, they could hold social events that would be organized, by the respective school and would be “potentially non-academic, but with more of a social focus.”
Alibisu also said she could see community partnerships and giving students opportunities to access the arts or athletics.
She said students could participate in musical theater at the Four Rivers Cultural Center or the district could rent out the splash park when it’s warm and have students attend as a social event.
Alibisu said she wanted to let the board know, that, if they explore this in the future, “Fridays aren’t off,” but Fridays are considered enrichment days or days that would help struggling learners and to help students who need help with the “social stuff.”
She said that she and the administrative staff had read multiple studies about four-day workweeks. Several of those indicate that some of the student groups who were in four-day work weeks didn’t lose ground when they participated in extended learning opportunities, according to Albisu.
However, she noted she still had questions regarding the studies, which included where the data source came from.
Albisu then asked the board if the time was right to explore doing a four-day workweek as she described or to put it on hold and spend more time looking at it.
Ontario School District Board Director Matt Stringer asked if the decision would be complicated by such a positive response in the survey to a four-day week and if those responses included parents.
Alibisu said that the district had over 700 respondents to the survey and a majority of the responses were from parents.
Alibisu said she thought that food security and child care were going to be a major barrier, but it wasn’t as big as the district thought it was going to be.
Ontario School District Board Director Eric Evans said that kids have experienced “educational whiplash,” in the past year with being in and out of school.
He said he was worried that if kids were taken out of the classroom another day under the four-day workweek plan it would not benefit them.
Evans also expressed concern about the amount of time dedicated to career and technical education programs at OHS saying that 10 minutes in an auto mechanics class is not the same as a 60-minute class period and that it is not the same experience.
Alibisu said on the Fridays that OHS was not in session, CTE students could use Fridays as catch-up days for those in the classroom or for those who wanted to intern at a local business to gain real-world experience.
She said that it would be “hard” to get a CTE student to work on Saturdays and Sundays.
Evans asked Alibisu asked about the concept of year-round school. Alibisu said that they surveyed parents on this years ago, but did not say when the survey was conducted. She said the challenge with that is that the district is in an agricultural community and that many families and kids work on their farms during the summer months.
She also said that having the summer off is what people are used to and that they want to go out and do things.
Ontario School District Board President Tom Greco asked if the discussion could be continued at a later date, and the board agreed.
The newspaper asked district officials if the topic of year round school would come back in a future meeting.
Ontario School District Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith wrote in an email to the Argus on March 3 that the year around option is not on the table for “serious discussion.”
