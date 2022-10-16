VALE — On Oct. 12, the Vale School Board met for the monthly board meeting to discuss a variety of topics. Among those topics included a plethora of policies that were presented to the board for the first reading, while one policy was presented as a second reading and was consequently passed.
However, there was one policy separated from the rest, having its own point of interest. With the increase of opioid usage and overdoses, the Oregon Department of Education has advised school districts to discuss a policy regarding the Narcan kits, an opioid reversal kit.
Currently, the Vale School Board’s policies do not allow such kits to be allowed on their school campus. As a result, the board discussed Policy JHCD/JCHDA, which would allow administrators and teachers at the middle and high school to have Narcan kits on hand in case of an emergency.
Student Resource Officer Derrick Peasley was in attendance to share some information about the Narcan kits with the board members, utilizing his experience with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department.
He explained that a person can’t overdose on Narcan, so they are able to administer as much as needed to save one’s life. He further explained that the worst situation he has seen was an allergic reaction.
He continued to express his concern over the growth of opioid overdoses, and even explained that people are beginning to make the drug at home, beginning to market a new type of fentanyl that is becoming a rising concern. However, he did express his gratitude that Vale hasn’t been infiltrated by this new variation of fentanyl.
“Seconds do matter on this,” said Peasley.
The board discussed the possibility of having a small group of administrators and teachers getting certified to administer a Narcan kit, with only those certified employees having knowledge of the locations of the kit.
However, they also discussed the importance of time in these situations, referring to Peasley’s statement about how seconds matter. As a result, they also discussed the possibility of having the option for every employee to get certified to administer the Narcan kit.
Vale High School Principal Lucas Tackman even stated that he has known of administrators carrying Narcan kits in their pockets, in order to be prepared for a situation at all times.
Both parties involved in administering the Narcan kits are protected by the safe-samaritan law, which states that, if someone is overdosing and you seek medical assistance, both of you are protected from being charged with drug possession.
At the conclusion of the discussion, the board appeared to be in favor of passing the policy, with Chairman Jason Chamberlain stating, “Seems like a no brainer to me.”
As a result, Policy JHCD/JHCDA will be presented to the board members at the November meeting, along with the other policies that were presented to the board for their first reading during the October board meeting.
