Board discusses memorial book donation for Beth Morrow

VALE — During the school board meeting this month, the Vale School Board of Directors was presented with an idea about donating books to the Vale Elementary School’s book vending machine in memory of Beth Morrow.
Morrow worked for the Vale School District for 35 years as an administrative assistant to the superintendent, as well as the secretary for the Vale School Board. She died in June.
Throughout her career, Morrow supported six Vale School District superintendents.
“Mrs. Morrow was an advocate for Vale School District students, staff, and families, and I was blessed to have the opportunity to work with her,” wrote Superintendent Alisha McBride in an email to the newspaper.
During the board meeting, it was mentioned that Board Member Darlene McConnell contacted McBride to suggest the possibility of a donation in Morrow’s name. As a result, the idea to fill the elementary school vending machine with books honoring her time within the school district was brought to the board.
Board Chairman Jason Chamberlain stated that donating the books to the library would impact a larger portion of students, in comparison to the vending machine donation. If the books were donated to the vending machine, the student who received that book would be the only student to benefit from the donation, rather than the elementary library, where students could learn from the donated books for years to come.
However, Board Member Michael McGourty brought up the size of the donation, noting that they would’ve set a precedent for donations to honor future employees.
Therefore, the school board unanimously agreed to donate $250 in books, with the donations marked by a sticker noting that the books were donated by the Vale School Board in Morrow’s memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.