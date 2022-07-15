Board discusses memorial book donation for Beth Morrow

This rock sits in front of the Vale Elementary School and School District office.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — During the school board meeting this month, the Vale School Board of Directors was presented with an idea about donating books to the Vale Elementary School’s book vending machine in memory of Beth Morrow.

Morrow worked for the Vale School District for 35 years as an administrative assistant to the superintendent, as well as the secretary for the Vale School Board. She died in June.

Throughout her career, Morrow supported six Vale School District superintendents.

“Mrs. Morrow was an advocate for Vale School District students, staff, and families, and I was blessed to have the opportunity to work with her,” wrote Superintendent Alisha McBride in an email to the newspaper.

During the board meeting, it was mentioned that Board Member Darlene McConnell contacted McBride to suggest the possibility of a donation in Morrow’s name. As a result, the idea to fill the elementary school vending machine with books honoring her time within the school district was brought to the board.

Board Chairman Jason Chamberlain stated that donating the books to the library would impact a larger portion of students, in comparison to the vending machine donation. If the books were donated to the vending machine, the student who received that book would be the only student to benefit from the donation, rather than the elementary library, where students could learn from the donated books for years to come.

However, Board Member Michael McGourty brought up the size of the donation, noting that they would’ve set a precedent for donations to honor future employees.

Therefore, the school board unanimously agreed to donate $250 in books, with the donations marked by a sticker noting that the books were donated by the Vale School Board in Morrow’s memory.



Tags

Load comments