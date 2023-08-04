NYSSA — What will the board and district goals look like for the 2023-24 school year at Nyssa School District? The Nyssa School Board had a related special meeting on Sunday for a work session to talk about goals, as well as to introduce Don Grotting to the board.
Grotting, who retired as superintendent from Beaverton School District in 2021, is assisting the district while it is searching for a superintendent. Ryan Hawkins is currently filling in as interim.
The newspaper requested a copy of the recording of the meeting, which was obtained for this report.
Board Chairwoman Patricia Morinaka brought a copy of the district goals that were written in June of 2022.
“We didn’t really follow through on a lot of these,” Morinaka said while looking at them.
As such, she thinks board members should review the goals and consider changing them, noting, “it might be the best to consider doing now.”
Morinaka listed off the District goals:
1. Nyssa School District will monitor, evaluate and continuously improve special programs that encourage, augment, and accelerate student performance achievement and educational success according to specific measurable actions.
Morinaka said she feels that’s one of the things they haven’t done.
Board Member Jeremy Peterson said in order to measure success, it would be helpful to bring in different groups to talk to the bord about what they doing and how they’ve progressed and what their goals are.
"We haven’t had any of that," Peterson said.
2. Nyssa School District will research, leverage, encourage, and implement use of technological innovation and available expertise inspiring students and staff to thrive in a constantly changing world.
Morinaka state “a lot of that was directed at coming out of" the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. The school district will provide the developmental opportunities in a safe, welcoming, respectful, understanding, inclusive and critical culture reaching out to diverse populations with transparency and accountability.
Morinaka said her personal opinion of this goal is that it means "better family engagement, better engagement with our diverse populations, with our Hispanic culture, with our white culture. That’s my opinion.”
4. The district will provide mental, emotional and social skills support to become thriving and productive members of society.
Morinaka said she feels there are more things that can be done regarding this goal, as with her experience with students, she believes the youth are still suffering from the pandemic.
Board Member Susie Ramos expressed her concern of the drug problems at the school.
“We’ve got to start doing something,” she said.
The middle school bathrooms were closed last year, due to vaping, and officials are hoping this year they will be open; however, nothing has been confirmed at this time.
Grotting shared some insight.
“All of the issues you’re talking about — whether its drugs or vaping — all school districts are going through that," he said. "One of the resources might be to reach out to your county health department, because they received some grants about vaping and drug use and they should actually have someone come in free of charge and be a able to offer some resources.”
The board went into recess for a meet-and-greet with Grotting, then started planning for another work session.
The next work session will be on Monday at 7 p.m. in the administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd.
School starts Aug. 21 for Nyssa High District, according to an online calendar, available at https://5il.co/1wjwq.
The next regular board meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
