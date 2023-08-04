Board discusses goals

NYSSA — What will the board and district goals look like for the 2023-24 school year at Nyssa School District? The Nyssa School Board had a related special meeting on Sunday for a work session to talk about goals, as well as to introduce Don Grotting to the board. 

Grotting, who retired as superintendent from Beaverton School District in 2021, is assisting the district while it is searching for a superintendent. Ryan Hawkins is currently filling in as interim.



