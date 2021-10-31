ONTARIO — During its regular meeting on Monday, the Ontario School Board of Directors voted 3-2 to enter a Hold Harmless Agreement with Ontario High School Principal Jodi Elizondo. Board members Eric Evans and Craig Geddes voted no on the agreement.
Board Chairman Tom Greco said as part of the agreement, an apology letter will be read to the public during its next meeting on Nov. 15.
In October of 2020, Elizondo’s Attorney Nathan Riemann sent a letter to the board after former board member Derrick Draper was accused of intimidating Elizondo and causing damage to her professional reputation at Ontario School District Board meetings.
In that same letter, it stated that Elizondo had a case for legal action against the district for discrimination against her gender and causing intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The letter also addressed a discussion from a Sept. 28, 2020 board meeting stating that Draper became upset after administrative staff for the district presented data for the entire Ontario School District spanning 14 years, not Elizondo’s tenure at Ontario High School as he had requested.
Draper, then asked staff that the presentation be given again, with only the data from the high school, even though the board did not vote to request that information.
On Oct. 26, 2020, the board voted unanimously (a 4-0 vote, with Draper recusing himself) to have then-Chairwoman Renae Corn respond to the complaint.
The current board has now instructed the district’s attorney to designate an aforementioned Hold Harmless Agreement with Elizondo.
