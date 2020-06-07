ONTARIO — Budgeting a fiscal year in the middle of an economic crisis created by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 proved to be difficult, but Ontario School District has its budget for the 2020-21 school year officially put together.
Little is known about exactly how much the state’s General Fund will fall in the next year, and school officials said there’s a chance that the exact numbers won’t be made available until after the fiscal year starts in the summer.
Mary Jo Evers, the district’s Director of Finance, said the May forecast showed a reduction of at least 10.91%, which would amount to $2.7 million of the General Fund.
“This was one of the most challenging budgets I’ve ever had to create,” she said.
But with little discussion outside of clarifications of certain items, the budget was passed unanimously with an 8-0 vote from the eight voting members in attendance.
“One of the biggest challenges for the District in the coming fiscal years will be how to navigate the challenge created by the economic downturn created by COVID-19 coupled with increases in PERS coming in 2021-2022,” the budget reads.
While some districts in Idaho are currently bracing for major cuts and budget freezes, the Ontario School District budget comes with no salary freeze.
SIA funds
Despite pouring months of work into the Student Investment Account (SIA) plan that was submitted by the April 15 deadline, Ontario School District has decided to not put the SIA plan into the 20-21 budget.
Evers said adding the SIA would inflate the school’s full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers. Ontario, like most schools state-wide looked at the Student Success Act (SSA) and the guidelines that were made for it and decided that there were a few hires that they wanted to make that could best address certain needs that community members thought the school has.
Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu said that Ontario, along with many other school district in the state, held off on advertising those positions when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. Evers said erring on the side of caution was a good idea, as the district would be discussing furlough days if they had several new hires to pay.
It is not yet currently known how big of a hit each district’s SIA will be hit (Ontario was originally expecting about $2.1 million); however, Albisu and Evers both said there is a chance that the state may move away from its original plan and use that SSA money to balance out the General Fund.
Evers said that if the school district does end up receiving grant money, then it will need to rework the priorities that will police how the funds are used.
The SIA is a plan that every school in the state had to submit to the state as a part of the SSA, which was signed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in May of 2019. Originally labeled as Oregon House Bill 3427, the SSA is an investment of $1 billion in Oregon education every year.
Technology
One of the School Board of Directors’ budget goals for the 2020-21 school year was to integrate and sustain more technology into the curriculum.
Due to COVID-19, Ontario School District (along with most schools nationwide) is using more and more technology for distance learning. Albisu said part of the budget is buying an additional 700 Chromebooks, which will make it so Ontario School District has one Chromebook for each student in the district.
“If we need more distance learning, then kids at least have computers,” Albisu said. She added that the district is also going to start looking into integrating universal Internet access for all students in the district.
The continuing of distance learning starts this summer as summer school will be done remotely this year. Anabel Ortiz-Chavolla, Ontario School District’s Director of Federal Programs, said there are currently about 750 students signed up for the summer school program this year.
