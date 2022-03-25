Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride, back left, shows the Board of Directors, the principals of the Vale schools and attendees the plan for the Student Investment Account during a past board meeting.
VALE — The contract for Vale School District Superintendent has been extended from July 1 to June 30, 2025. The decision to extend Superintendent Alisha McBride’s contract was made unanimously earlier this month during the Vale School Board of Director’s monthly meeting
The meeting was held at Vale Elementary School.
Members discussed a large number of topics over the course of the meeting, eventually breaking into an executive session, under ORS 192.660(2)(i), regarding the renewal of the superintendent contract.
Following that, the board took action to approve a contract term from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
However, the written contract has not yet been executed.
The motion was made by board member Darlene McConnell, and seconded by board member Jason Johnson.
The written contract will be negotiated and executed before June 30.
“The District’s goals include: improving student mathematics performance, increasing access to mental health support, and expanding instructional opportunities for students,” McBride wrote in an email to the Argus Observer. “The Board of Directors and I have not finalized specific superintendent goals for the 2022-2023 school year yet; however, I expect that one of the goals will focus on recruitment and retention of staff, as a number of our staff members will become eligible to retire in the near future.”
The Vale School Board of Directors will continue to discuss the contract in upcoming board meetings, along with various other issues.
The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 13 at the Vale Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.