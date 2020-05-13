Nyssa School District

This photo shows the gym at Nyssa High School.

 Argus file photo

NYSSA — There’s going to be a new face at Nyssa School Board, as the Nyssa School Board voted during its Monday meeting to add Brett Johnson to the board.

Johnson, a physician at St. Luke’s in Fruitland, will be taking the vacant spot in the School Board that was left by Michael Hartley. Hartley, who was a member of the board since May 2015, announced his resignation via an email in mid-March, citing personal reasons.

The Nyssa School Board doesn’t have much time to waste, as its next meeting will be on Wednesday night, as it discusses the 2020-2021 budget with the budget committee.

