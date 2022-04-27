This photo shows the Ontario School District office. According to data from the Oregon Department of Education, Ontario had the most Hispanic/Latino students of any other district in Malheur County during the 2020-21 school year. In contrast, the majority of its teachers are white.
ONTARIO — The Ontario School Board of Directors will be taking applications through May 6 for the seat that was left vacant following Chairman Tom Greco’s resignation. A special meeting will follow on May 9 in which board members are expected to make their decision.
This was decided on Monday, during the board’s monthly meeting, which also dealt with a host of other topics and issues, including superintendent contracts, ELA adoption, and the first readings of three policies.
The position vacancy was a topic of high importance that the board discussed during the meeting. As a result, the board intends to fill the position in a timely manner, in order to further support the board’s final decisions on upcoming matters.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident and graduate of Ontario Jaime Taylor-Blumer expressed her interest in filling the vacant position. Taylor-Blumer had mentioned that she believes that it is important to fill the vacant position this year, in order to add another point of view to the board’s decisions.
During the portion of the meeting slated to make a decision on the vacant position, board member Eric Evans highlighted the interest expressed by Taylor-Blumer, which was followed by a secondary expression of interest from Christine Hood.
The board did not make a final decision on the vacant position during the April meeting. However, board member Craig Geddes motioned that the board advertises for applications to be submitted by May 6, which will be followed by a special meeting on May 9 to make a decision to fill the vacancy. The motion was seconded by board member Matt Stringer, and carried unanimously.
In relation, the board discussed filling the role of board chair prior to filling the vacant position. During that discussion, Evans motioned to nominate Geddes for the position, which was seconded by Stringer. The motion was carried unanimously.
