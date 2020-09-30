ONTARIO
After requesting the information just over a month ago, the Ontario School District Board of Directors was presented multiple information points on Ontario School District, including: the teacher turnover rate, the dual-credit offerings at the high school and enrollment.
The board voted during its Aug. 24 meeting to ask Ontario Superintendent Nicole Albisu for the teacher turnover rate for the past three years, including how many of those teachers were dual-credit certified.
The request for information was demanded by board member Derrick Draper. During the August meeting, Draper did not specify what he intends to do with the information that was presented, citing that he has “ideas regarding our communication and collaboration process and will bring them up at a later date.”
During both the August meeting and the meeting on Monday, Draper acknowledged that he would like to see a survey sent out to current and former teachers in the school district, asking why they choose to leave. In his request, Draper alleged that Ontario High School is losing teachers, calling it a “mass exodus out of our district.”
Teacher turnover
Eric Norton, the district’s personnel director, put together the information on teacher turnover in Ontario School District, with data from the high school spanning back to the 2006-2007 school year, spanning the tenures of Ontario High School Principals Jodi Elizondo, Andy Kovach, Jo LaFontaine and Bret Uptmor.
According to Norton, the teacher turnover rate at Ontario High School has been consistently around 20% for the past 10 years:
2006-2007: 6 licensed staff separations, 52 total staff members, 11.5% turnover rate.
07-08: 4 separations, 50 members, 8% turnover.
08-09: 4 separations, 50 members, 8% turnover.
09-10: 8 separations, 51 members, 15.7% turnover.
10-11: 9 separations, 47 members, 19.1% turnover.
11-12: 12 separations, 41 members, 29.3% turnover.
12-13: 7 separations, 40 members, 17.5% turnover.
13-14: 9 separations, 42 members, 21.4% turnover.
14-15: 10 separations, 42 members, 23.8% turnover.
15-16: 11 separations, 43 members, 25.6% turnover.
16-17: 9 separations, 42 members, 21.4% turnover.
17-18: 9 separations, 44 members, 20.5% turnover.
18-19: 9 separations, 44 members, 20.5% turnover.
19-20: 8 separations, 46 members, 17.4% turnover.
According to Norton, the reasons for why teachers are leaving the district range widely, including: reduction in force, to pursue education, termination, retirement, accepted a new position, personal reasons, health, family emergency, leaving the teaching profession, performance, found a position closer to home, new baby, married a relocating, non-renewed, temporary, new career, death, spouse transfer, dissatisfaction, placed on leave or incarcerated, licensure and accepted a promotion.
“There have been teacher who have left because they were unhappy with the administration style or the administration,” Norton said. But Norton said there have been a lot of teachers leaving for reasons that the school can’t control. “To say that there’s a problem at the high school and it just happened over the past four years compared to other years that are represented here, I guess that is something that the board is going to have to look at.”
When preparing his request for the board, Draper (with help from his daughters who attend the school) compiled a list of teacher who left the high school in the 2019-2020 school year. Draper said he believes the turnover from the 19-20 school year is actually 31.6%, with 12 teachers leaving among a total pool of 38 teachers. Neither number matched with the numbers presented by Norton. When asked by board member Eric Evans about the numbers, Norton assured that the data he presented would match the staff reports that the board receives.
Norton included some teacher turnover research in his presentation to the board. He added that teacher turnover rate is 50% higher in Title I schools (Ontario is a Title I district) than in non-Title I schools. Also, turnover rates are about 70% higher in schools that are in the top quartile of schools by students of color. To be in the top quartile of schools by students of color, a school must have over 55% students of color. Ontario School District is at about 70% students of color.
Offerings
Ontario High School Principal Jodi Elizondo discussed the college credit and career and technical education offerings at the school. Elizondo said the school currently has the most college credit and CTE offerings it has had in 12 years.
Elizondo added that there have been two college credit classes that were once offered that are not currently being offered: speech, which the school struggled to embed into the language arts department with being a detriment to other classes, and Oregon Teacher Pathways, which did not have high interest but Elizondo said the school is looking for a teacher to attempt the class again next year.
Elizondo said that college credit courses at schools are not a static feature, but “rather, they are fluid and change regularly with staff movement, student interest, college articulation requirements, needs of whole student body, and funding.”
Elizondo also said that the school is working to meet the needs of all students, saying that college credit courses are not always appropriate for all students. This is why, Elizondo said, that the school is adding more CTE courses, including manufacturing, culinary arts, computer science, early childhood education and personal training in the last five years.
Enrollment
While not part of the official request that was voted on, Superintendent Nicole Albisu also gave a presentation on enrollment in Ontario School District.
As of Monday night, Ontario School District was at 2,357 students. This total is down from 2,408 last year. Albisu said the drop in enrollment can be seen in a smaller than usual kindergarten class. On a normal year, Ontario School District has between 195 and 200 kindergarteners. As of Monday, the district has 148.
Albisu said this is something that is typical in Malheur County right now. During the September meeting of the Vale School Board of Directors, Superintendent Alisha McBride also said that the district’s enrollment is down, citing a large graduating senior class and a small kindergarten class.
Looking at the data from year-to-year, Albisu said enrollment has remained steady every year that she showed (the data goes all the way back to the 2012-2013 school year).
The steady enrollment includes the start of Four Rivers Senior Prep. While Albisu said she doesn’t have the numbers for the Ontario charter school, the high school’s enrollment for the 20-21 school year (738) is similar to its enrollment from before Four Rivers started its high school (702 in 2014-2015 and 742 in 15-16).
No action taken
There was no action taken by the board on Monday in relation to the presentation on teacher turnover, dual-credit classes and enrollment.
Following the presentation in the work session, Draper said he was dissatisfied with the administration bringing data from around the district and not just the numbers from the high school.
“I would like for the administration to redo it the way I asked and the way we voted,” Draper said. “With exclusively the high school.”
“Just read the high school,” member Blanca Rodriguez responded, acknowledging that the data presented was district-wide, but did break apart the numbers so the high school data could be isolated.
“Is there something more we would get by doing that?” Board Chairwoman Renae Corn asked.
“I don’t know,” Draper said. “Maybe I’m wrong. But I would encourage this board to go do your own research.”
Draper closed the regular meeting by saying he would like the board to be more involved when teachers leave the district. He said he would like to see a policy where teachers visit with board members when they choose to leave the district. He added that he would like for the board to oversee internal investigations that take place in the district.
