People on the ground run behind horses in a chute-style fence ahead of a helicopter during a wild horse gather on the Hog Creek Herd Management Area west of Harper on Wednesday. There were 38 horses gathered, with 24 going to BLM Corrals in Hines, and the remaining 14 released back out to the range, after the mares had been fertility-treated
Photo courtesy Larisa Bogardus | Vale District BLM
People on the ground run behind horses in a chute-style fence ahead of a helicopter during a wild horse gather on the Hog Creek Herd Management Area west of Harper on Wednesday. There were 38 horses gathered, with 24 going to BLM Corrals in Hines, and the remaining 14 released back out to the range, after the mares had been fertility-treated
Photo courtesy Larisa Bogardus | Vale District BLM
A helicopter is used to round up horses during the gather on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management's Vale District.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Due to the torrential rains from Tropical Storm Hilary inundating eastern Oregon, the Hog Creek wild horse gather didn’t take place on Aug. 21 as planned. Two days later, however, officials with the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District, headed out to the herd management unit west of Harper to conduct a gather, with horses being rounded up by a helicopter that took them in the direction of a makeshift fence that led to a corral. Once inside the fence, people chased the horses on foot to ensure they kept going forward until they reached the corral.
In an update the night of Aug. 23, Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Vale District BLM said they gathered 38 horses that day. This included 18 studs, 18 mares and 2 foals. Of those, 24 horses were shipped to the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals. The remaining 14 horses were released. This includes seven studs and seven mares, who had been fertility-treated with Porcine Zona Pellucida, or PZP, a fertility-control vaccine given to female horses on the range through an injection via remote darting.
According to a news release earlier this month, there were an estimated 66 wild horses in the area. The plan was to select and return about 30 horses, with those going to the corral “prepared for adoption or sale into private care or long-term holding.”
Bogardus said the average Henneke Body Score of the horses was 4. The system scores the body condition on a numerical scale ranging from 1 (poor) to 9 (extremely fat), she explained.
“The ideal range for horses is between 4 and 6. A vet assigned to the gather operation makes this determination for each horse gathered,” she said.
Before the gather, contractors set up the fence and corral.
“The contractors are amazingly quick, they set all that up yesterday morning and started gathering around 9 a.m.,” Bogardus said. “They went back this morning to break it down.”
The operation concluded at 2:45 p.m., she said, noting that the day was sunny and clear with temperatures in the low 80s.
New grants support initiatives
The day ahead of the gather, the BLM announced that an entity in Vale will be getting nearly $500,000 of more than $1 million in BLM grants aimed at “empowering community-level action to support the BLM’s mission of managing and protecting wild horses and burros on public lands.”
High Desert Strategies was one of six organizations and universities to receive such a grant, all of which were awarded different amounts, with the Vale organization’s share being the largest at $468,033.
The Vale project — dubbed High Desert Strategies Fertility Control, High Desert Strategies — “will include in-depth monitoring, data collection, planning and application of fertility control vaccines via remote dart delivery in wild horse herds in southeast Oregon.
“This project will slow population growth, strengthen wild horse herd health, reduce the need for excess animal gathers, improve rangeland health, and enhance upland sage-steppe wildlife habitat,” reads information in the release.
Other projects receiving funding include two in Colorado, Piceance Mustangs and Colorado State University; and three in Utah, including American Wild Horse Campaign, Wild Horses of America Foundation and the Utah State University Cooperative Extension. All of those entities will put their funding toward various projects, including such things as fertility control, a cross-disciplinary educational camp and a K-12 curriculum for schools in the Fort Collins, Colorado area, with virtual field trips and educational videos.
According to March 1 population estimates, there were more than 82,000 wild horses and burros on BLM-managed public lands.
“Though down from a record high in 2020, this population is more than three times the level that is healthy for the herds and their habitat in the long-term,” it reads.
According to its website, High Dessert Strategies is a community based nonprofit working together with the BLM to ethically and safely manage wild horses in our local backcountry of eastern Oregon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.