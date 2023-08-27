MALHEUR COUNTY — Due to the torrential rains from Tropical Storm Hilary inundating eastern Oregon, the Hog Creek wild horse gather didn’t take place on Aug. 21 as planned. Two days later, however, officials with the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District, headed out to the herd management unit west of Harper to conduct a gather, with horses being rounded up by a helicopter that took them in the direction of a makeshift fence that led to a corral. Once inside the fence, people chased the horses on foot to ensure they kept going forward until they reached the corral.

In an update the night of Aug. 23, Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Vale District BLM said they gathered 38 horses that day. This included 18 studs, 18 mares and 2 foals. Of those, 24 horses were shipped to the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals. The remaining 14 horses were released. This includes seven studs and seven mares, who had been fertility-treated with Porcine Zona Pellucida, or PZP, a fertility-control vaccine given to female horses on the range through an injection via remote darting. 



Tags

Load comments