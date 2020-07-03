BLM fire outlook: Rain feeds fuel for wildfires

VALE — Higher-than-average precipitation this spring has produced good growth of fine fuels throughout the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District. In some cases, there has even been a second growth of annual grasses.
According to the BLM’s July fire season forecast, those fine fuels will dry out quickly and increase the risk of wildfire.
“Looking ahead, we expect to be above the normal risk of wildfire by mid-July, continuing through August,” wrote Larisa Bogardus, BLM spokeswoman, in an email.
Cancelation of many summer events around the valley have caused a greater use of campgrounds and recreational opportunities out on the public land, she said, and with the holiday weekend, people are reminded that fireworks cannot be used on public lands — a rule that applies at all times.
There are no additional fire restrictions in the Vale District at this time, Bogardus said, however, she noted that the public should be careful with fire and anything that could produce a spark.
“Campfires should never be left unattended and should be completely extinguished before leaving them,” she wrote.
Motorists are advised to not park on dry grass, to stay on roads or trails, and to keep ns or tailpipes from dragging.
