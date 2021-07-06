BLM crews only see handful of small lightning-caused fires for Fourth

VALE — Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District fought to suppress several lightning-caused fires over the weekend, with Monday reportedly being busy for crews.
“A busy day for BLM fire crews with patrols, fire prevention events, and one additional new lightning fire from yesterday evening’s storms,” wrote Al Crouch, fire mitigation specialist for the Vale BLM, in an email on Monday morning. “Thankfully, no new human-caused fires (so far) this weekend. Patrols have been reporting good compliance with fire restrictions with only a few minor infractions.”
Also worth noting, among the fires, there were no injuries, no accidents and no road closures.
According to an incident update, the largest blaze that crews were battling was a 30-acre fire named Three Forks Fire, named for the area in which it started on Sunday. Three engines, a helicopter and a hand crew were assigned to the blaze that was near the Three Forks Campground and the Owyhee River.
The fire was said to be smoldering in grass and brush and was in the mop-up phase and at about 50% contained Monday morning. The blaze was chewing through a Horse Management Area, the Soldier Creek Sage Grouse Priority Conservation Area and an area of critical environmental concern in the Owyhee River corridor.
Lighting ignited three smaller fires about 18 miles southwest of Ironside, all of which were at or near containment as of Monday morning.
The biggest of these was the 8-acre North Clover Fire, which was on private lands. The BLM took action due to the threat of public lands, and worked with the landowner and Ironside Rural Fire Protection Agency. The fire threatened lands in the Beaver Dam Creek Wilderness Study Area and Bully Creek Sage Grouse Priority Area of Conservation.
Priority Sage Grouse area was also threatened in the 5-acre Rock Road fire that burned in the Folly Farm/Saddle Butte area and livestock allotment. Only BLM lands burned in that fire, according to the incident report and no private property was lost or damaged.
Staff were not assigned to the Rock Road Fire, or the Castle Rock Springs Fire, which was a quarter-acre burning in timber on BLM lands.
