VALE
The Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District Office and Malheur Field Office is closed for two weeks, a closure that began Friday, according to a news release sent from the agency that afternoon.
The move is in support of the Oregon Health Authority’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Offices are slated to reopen Dec. 28.
OHA guidance calls for closing offices to the public and encouraging telework to the greatest extent possible in counties categorized as being at “Extreme Risk” of spread. Malheur County is in that category.
Most employees who interact with permit holders and other stakeholders will still be available via email or phone.
The BLM strongly encourages all visitors to make smart decisions and follow Centers for Disease Control and State of Oregon guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures include:
• Wearing a mask cloth face covering indoors and in groups (except for those who are under age 2 or have trouble breathing).
• Practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet between you and others.
• Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizers.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Most importantly, stay at home if you don’t feel well.
For more information, contact Larisa Bogardus at (541) 219-6863 or lbogardus@blm.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.