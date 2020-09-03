BLM asks public to keep fire restrictions in mind

MALHEUR COUNTY
With the start of fall hunting and Labor Day weekend, Vale Bureau of Land Management encourages the public to remember that fire restrictions are still in effect.
“The weather has been cooling slightly, but that doesn't mean it’s not dry,” said Al Crouch, prevention and mitigation specialist for Vale BLM. “The threat of wildfires hasn't diminished.”
Several of the largest wildfires on Vale BLM this season were human-caused, most recently the Indian Creek Fire near Juntura, which burned nearly 50,000 acres. Nationally, the number of human-caused fires on BLM lands is trending above average for 2020.
Wildfire season is expected to continue into October and fire restrictions are still in effect for all BLM-managed public lands and Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) lands protected by the Vale District.
“It is still very dry and likely will be for several more weeks,” Crouch said. “Know the conditions, weather, and regulations before you go so you have a prepared, safe, and enjoyable trip. “
Open burning is still restricted on BLM lands. This includes campfires and nearly all forms of open flame. Also take care to minimize the creation of sparks when traveling, camping, shooting, riding, or hiking.
Cross-country travel is prohibited, as is parking on dry grass or other vegetation. Even hot exhaust systems can cause a wildfire. This applies to ATVs and side-by-sides as well as trucks, SUVs and automobiles.
When sighting in a rifle or taking in some target practice, exercise these fire-safe shooting practices:
• Avoid shooting on hot, dry, or windy days.
• Shoot in areas free of vegetation and place targets on bare dirt.
• The use of metal targets is currently prohibited, as they create sparks. Instead, use paper or cardboard targets. The use of exploding targets is also prohibited.
• Steel and cooper core ammunition have a higher chance of creating a spark when they hit a hard object like a rock. Lead core bullets are preferred as they are less likely to cause a spark.
• Incendiary and tracer ammunition is prohibited.
• It’s a good idea to have a shovel and water or a fire extinguisher handy when shooting, just in case.
• Pick up "trigger trash" to keep public lands clean and protect wildlife and shooting sports heritage.
“We all share in the responsibility in protecting our public lands and keeping our communities safe from fire,” Crouch said. “Thank you for doing your part to help our firefighters in the battle against wildfire.”
