BAKER CITY
The Bureau of Land Management announced that the John Day Snake Resource Advisory Council will meet Thursday and Friday in Enterprise.
The public is welcome to attend this meeting, which will be held at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 N.W. First St. in Enterprise.
RACs provide advice and recommendations necessary for the BLM and USDA Forest Service to consider when making resource and land management issues. The BLM maintains 38 chartered advisory committees located in the West, which serve as sounding boards for BLM and Forest Service initiatives, regulatory proposals and policy changes.
“We depend on the RAC to provide critical input on a wide range of BLM and Forest Service activities throughout northeast Oregon,” said Vale District BLM Manager Don Gonzalez. “We’re fortunate to have this diverse group of individuals from across the region to share different perspectives and enhance our decision making.”
Standing agenda items include management of energy and minerals, timber, rangeland and grazing, commercial and dispersed recreation, wildland fire and fuels, and wild horses and burros; review and/or recommendations regarding proposed actions by Vale or Prineville BLM districts and the Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman, Ochoco, Deschutes and Malheur National Forests; and any other business that may reasonably come before the RAC.
A half-hour comment period, during which the public may address the RAC, will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, and time available, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited.
For more information about the meeting, or the John Day Snake RAC, contact Larisa Bogardus at lbogardus@blm.gov or (541) 523-1407.
