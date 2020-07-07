BAKER CITY — Authorities in Baker County are on the lookout for a missing juvenile, who has been labeled as missing since July 3.
Tierno Bah, 17, was last seen on Friday at 5:30 p.m., when he was camping with his foster family, when he went for a walk and did not return. Bah is black, listed as five, feet, two inches tall, 140 pounds with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing grey pants and a dark shirt. A news release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office says Bah is fluent is Spanish and French, and speaks broken English.
Since Friday, Baker County Sheriff’s Deputies have searched along roads in Eagle Valley and conducted interviews with campers and boaters who may have seen Bah. There have been approximately 35 people who have assisted in the search, including ground crews, fixed wing aircraft, aerial drones with infrared capabilities, boats equipped with scanning sonar and dive searches. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Forestry, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office have assisted in the area.
