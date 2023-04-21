Black Market Trust to perform at Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater

The Black Market Trust group pause for a photo. They will be performing at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on April 27, at 7:00 p.m.

 Submitted Photo

ONTARIO — Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and Four Rivers Cultural Center present Black Market Trust in concert. The show will begin at 7 p.m. April 27 in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Attendees should enter through North College Campus entrance.

Black Market Trust is an American pop/vocal jazz band whose music combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic Eastern European jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Consisting of five world class musicians who have traveled the globe recording and performing on the world's biggest stages and with music's most renowned artists, Black Market Trust capitalized on their experience and pedigree to deliver a critically acclaimed sophomore album that brought a new and exciting sound to 12 classic songs. More recordings followed, the most recent being the newly released "Anything For You."



