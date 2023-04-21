Black Market Trust to perform at Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater

ONTARIO — Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and Four Rivers Cultural Center present Black Market Trust in concert. The show will begin at 7 p.m. April 27 in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Attendees should enter through North College Campus entrance.
Black Market Trust is an American pop/vocal jazz band whose music combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic Eastern European jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Consisting of five world class musicians who have traveled the globe recording and performing on the world's biggest stages and with music's most renowned artists, Black Market Trust capitalized on their experience and pedigree to deliver a critically acclaimed sophomore album that brought a new and exciting sound to 12 classic songs. More recordings followed, the most recent being the newly released "Anything For You."
The band's all-instrumental debut studio album, "The Black Market Trust" released in 2012, is widely regarded as a milestone in the gypsy jazz world. The band's lead guitarist, Jeffrey Scott Radaich, has been touted as one of the most innovative and influential American acoustic gypsy jazz guitarists today. With their first release, the band established themselves as leaders and innovators by combining pop "Brill Building" sensibilities with the traditional sound of Django Reinhardt's Hot Club of France Quintet.
From 2009 to 2015, bassist Brian Netzley and guitarist Radaich, were members of the groundbreaking Gonzalo Bergara Quartet. The rapid rise of that group in the jazz world was cemented by twice headlining the prestigious Django Reinhardt Festival in Samois-sur- Seine, France — the final resting place of Jazz icon Django Reinhardt. After spending six formative years as supporting cast members with Bergara, Netzley and Radaich decided the time was right to focus on a new project that would stay true to their love of Django, but combine it with a new American flavor, sound and sensibility. To round out the lineup, Radaich and Netzley added LA based session and touring drummer Brandon Laws, Nick Coventry, a Tucson, Arizona violin hero/Eastern European folk music expert and finally, the newest member of the band, playing piano and keyboard, Matt Politano. Using Radaich's emotive, light baritone as the focus and surrounding it with the vocal talents of all the other members, the band began to melt two distinctly different vibes — one of a gypsy campfire, the other a slick metropolitan nightclub.
Whether it's traveling the globe with the Gonzalo Beragra Quartet, backing up Grammy-winning guitarist John Jorgensen, or playing rhythm for gypsy jazz icons Bereli Lagrene and Stochelo Rosenberg, vocalist/guitarist Jeffrey Scott Radaich has become known around the world and has worked to develop a unique and fiery style of lead guitar that is a synthesis of his lead guitar heroes, with nods to classical composers, blues legends and western swing steel guitar greats. Jeffrey's take on the gypsy swing style is distinctly American, and he has risen in the ranks to become one of the top gypsy swing lead guitarists in North America.
Nick Coventry is fast becoming one of the most respected Gypsy Jazz violinists around, sharing the stage with guitarists John Jorgenson and Gonzalo Bergara, and playing festivals and stages in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, in addition to playing throughout Europe and South Korea. Influenced by the great swing violinist Stephane Grapelli, Coventry continues this violin jazz legacy while drawing on his own musical experiences as a classically trained violist, bluegrass fiddler, and explorer of various folk music traditions.
Brian Netzley is one of the most in-demand bassists in today's Gypsy Jazz scene. As a member of the Gonzalo Bergara Quartet, The New Hot Club of America, and The Black Market Trust, he has gained a reputation as a solid, tasteful and versatile player who is frequently asked to back top European artists when they perform in the United States. He has shared the stage with some of the most well- respected names in Gypsy Jazz, such as John Jorgenson, Joscho Stephan, Adrien Moignard, Tim Kliphuis, Paulus Schafer, and Tcha Limberger.
Brandon Laws is a touring drummer and percussionist who maintains a studio in Long Beach, CA. Brandon began playing with The Black Market Trust in 2015, providing the pulse and energy to the group's American Gypsy Swing sound.
Matt Politano is a busy, hard-working musician in Southern California. Originally a trumpeter playing in the prestigious One O'clock Lab band at the University of North Texas, Matt made the decision to switch to piano and transferred to the Manhattan School of Music where he studied piano. Since moving back to California, he has recorded, toured and/or worked with many artists.
Black Market Trust is sponsored by Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, Western States Arts Federation, the Oregon Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets are available in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the gift shop at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, being priced at $20 for adults and $10 for students. Season tickets and individual concert tickets are available on Eventbrite through the Community Concerts of Treasure Valley Facebook Page. Tickets and the popular punch-card will also be available at the door.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.