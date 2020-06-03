Black Lives Matter protest comes to Ontario

ONTARIO — The Black Lives Matter protesting that has taken place in every state of the country over the past week is making its way to Ontario.
According to a flyer that is being spread on social media platforms, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled to take place at Lions Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. A post on the “BLM ONTARIO” Facebook page says that the protest is meeting at the Albertsons parking lot.
As protests in larger cities have turned into riots, Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, who moved here one year ago from the Los Angeles area, is actively working on an operations plan, details of which are still being worked out at this time.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown confirmed that there had been a meeting between protest organizer Charlie Gonzalez and the chief, but as he was not at the meeting did not have further details.
“We’re looking to support a peaceful protest,” Brown said. “I think a lot of us — or most of us — are on the same page with these guys. It’s a great opportunity for the community to rally behind an important cause.”
He said that Romero was meeting with the Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton this afternoon, and this morning had met with Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau as well as members of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
As far as permits go, the ACLU states that per the First Amendment, protest organizers won’t need a permit to march in the streets or on sidewalks, so long as they don’t obstruct car or pedestrian traffic. However, certain types of protests may require a permit, including rallies of certain sizes at parks.
While it is an unknown how many people will attend Thursday’s rally, Brown said he is not worried about the organizer applying for a permit.
The flyer specifically refers to the protest as a “peaceful protest and march against police brutality” and urges those who attend to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
The Black Lives Matter protests were sparked by the controversial death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. The arrest was witnessed by other officers standing nearby who did nothing to stop the kneeling officer when Floyd repeatedly told the officer he could not breathe before becoming unresponsive.
Floyd death ‘a sad, sad situation’
Bil Carter, of Ontario, who has spent more than 30 years in corrections positions, and most recently working as an ordinance officer for the Ontario Police Department, weighed in on the details surrounding Floyd’s death. Carter, who is also African-American says he has seen both sides of the spectrum over the years, including injustice based on his race, but he chose not to talk about those incidents.
“I can tell you that for every African-American black man, there are times… if I get stopped for anything, that my heart flutters. It makes me very nervous, because I know to keep my hands on my steering wheel, and I know to say ‘Yes, sir’ and ‘No, sir’, and I know what to do and what not to do, but is that going to be enough — depending on who the encounter is with.”
Carter said it shouldn’t be that way though, and that consequences should happen based on a person’s behaviors rather than who they are or the color of their skin.
And that what people sometimes don’t understand, Carter says, is that good police officers hate the bad law enforcement officers just as much as a normal citizen does.
“Because it makes it dangerous for the good guy.”
In corrections, he said, officers are trained on a tap-and-release philosophy, Carter says. This is used in situations where they might have to use force to subdue an inmate. In these cases, sometimes adrenaline can cause officers to use excessive force. The policy in corrections is to tap a person on the shoulder and alert the officer that they were using excessive force, so that person could back off or be relieved by another person.
In the case of Floyd, Carter said the witnessing officers — especially the one who was closest and appeared to be observing “absolutely” should have done something.
“He was in the best position to kind of be the guy who says, ‘OK, I will replace you.’ Let that guy take a breath, and let the adrenaline start coming down and then he takes over that position. Not necessarily with a knee, as there was no need for that,” he said, adding that knees are usually put on shoulders, not necks.
“Unfortunately, he should have intervened and that would have protected his partners, his team,” Carter said. “I didn’t understand why he didn’t.”
He didn’t say whether he planned to attend the protest, but said overall the death of George Floyd was a “sad, sad situation,” and that it was unfortunate that it takes an incident like this for the world to “look and to open their eyes” to address and deal with the situation.
“You know, for far too long, we’ve experienced this oppression, and it’s time for a change. It’s time for America to wake up and realize that we have issues, that we have differences, but that we are all the same, not matter what our differences. We are all humans and we all deserve the same right to live in a safe and productive environment.”
Carter was voted man of the year by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce in 2017, during which time he received sweeping accolades for his involvement in the community, which includes being a member of many civic organizations.
“The problem is if we just treated everybody the same — if we stopped seeing color — we all bleed red blood,” Carter said. “There are good people in every shape, form, fashion, race, creed and color. There are good people and people that are not so good. We have to learn to live together and appreciate the goodness we have in this world, and hopefully try to eliminate the bad and do the best we can to celebrate the good.”
