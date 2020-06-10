Departing Albertsons

Protesters in the Black Lives Matter protest depart the Albertsons parking lot and begin walking on the sidewalk and in part of the southern-most lane on Southwest Fourth Avenue as they headed toward Ontario City Hall.

ONTARIO -- For the second week in a row, Black Lives Matter Ontario will be hosting a community event.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ontario-based grassroots movement announced a community vigil to "honor those who have lost their lives to racism and police brutality." The event will be at Lions Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. 

According to a graphic from Black Lives Matter Ontario, the vigil will have no open flames. They are asking community members to bring LED candles or use their phones. 

Community members are invited to bring signs or flowers to show their support. The group also wants those in attendance to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

On June 4 and 5, Ontario Black Lives Matter hosted protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes. The arrest was witnessed by other officers standing nearby who did nothing to stop the kneeling officer when Floyd repeatedly told the officer he could not breathe before becoming unresponsive. 

The protest on June 4 started at Albertsons in Ontario and over 400 community members marched from the store to city hall. At city hall they shared their experiences of racism in the community and demanded that members of Ontario Police Department come out to show their support.

On June 5, a smaller group started at Rite Aid and walked to city hall. During that protest, Ontario Chief of Police Steve Romero met with the protesters and addressed the list of demands that Ontario Black Lives Matter issued the previous day. 

While media attention of the protests nationwide showed rioting and looting, there were no incidents at either of the Black Lives Matter protests in Ontario. 

