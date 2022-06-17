PAYETTE — A birthday gathering will be held at Kiwanis Park in Payette on June 24 from 5 to 7 p.m, to celebrate Michael “Monkey” Vaughan’s 6th birthday. Monkey has been missing from his Fruitland home since July 29, 2021.
In putting on the gathering, organizer Cassidy Burns said it is part of raising funds to help find Monkey and that a donation bucket will be at the gathering.
A cake for the birthday event is being donated by Albertsons.
In addition, there will be a fundraiser by Gracie Medina on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.
For that fresh-made tortillas will be distributed in 12-packs in exchange for donations. This fundraiser will be held at the Broken Halo Barber Shop, 40 N. Main St., Payette.
Emailed requests for comment to Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother, were unreturned before press time.
For information about these fundraisers, phone (208) 995-8259.
The reward for Michael’s safe recovery, now in excess of $52,000. In November of 2021, law enforcement stated for the first time that it was highly likely Michael had been abducted.
Prior to that, local areas had been searched extensively.
Anyone with information which may lead to Michael’s recovery is encouraged to phone the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 642-6006 extension 0.
