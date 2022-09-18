Birthday bash to mark 25 years for Four Rivers Cultural Center
Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Staff members at he Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum are preparing to celebrate its silver anniversary this week. A 25th anniversary “birthday bash” will be held on-site this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., with a “wide array of activities” for guests, according to a Sept. 8 news release.

Such activities will include an opening ceremony with cake cutting, family friendly activities and crafts, performances and a beer garden, among others.



