Birthday bash to mark 25 years for Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO — Staff members at he Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum are preparing to celebrate its silver anniversary this week. A 25th anniversary “birthday bash” will be held on-site this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., with a “wide array of activities” for guests, according to a Sept. 8 news release.
Such activities will include an opening ceremony with cake cutting, family friendly activities and crafts, performances and a beer garden, among others.
“Partnering with our community helps us to expand the impact of our diversity mission, and we are thrilled to invite everyone to celebrate our anniversary later this month,” said Lynelle Christiani, executive director of the cultural center. “This is a huge milestone for our organization, and we are looking forward to what the next 25 years hold.”
According to the release, the Roundhouse Foundation is chipping in for the center’s birthday with a matching grant program of up to $25,000.
“Four Rivers Cultural Center is a cornerstone in the Ontario community and beyond, with a unique, culturally rich blend of history, storytelling, exhibits, and events. We value the opportunity to highlight shared experiences through organizations like Four Rivers,” said Erin Borla, executive director and trustee for the Roundhouse Foundation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.