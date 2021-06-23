ONTARIO — Members of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board had to wait until the last week of the Oregon Legislature’s 2021 session, but two of the three bills that it had introduced received final passage as the session is winding down, and is set to end this weekend.
HB 2026 - Geographical job preference
House Bill 2026 was carried onto the Senate floor Wednesday by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and was passed by a wide margin, garnering only two negative votes. It also passed easily in the House.
The bill is designed to give preference to employing Malheur County residents for public jobs within the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region in the northern part of the county. They would have to agree to live in the county for at least five years.
Findley noted that those hired would have to meet the qualifications for the positions they sought.
The bill was designed to encourage more people who work in Oregon to live in Oregon. During his comments on the Senate floor, Findley noted that most of the employees who work at the Snake River Correctional Institution, in Ontario, live in Idaho.
SB 16 - Land use
Senate Bill 16, which received final passage in the House on Tuesday, was faced with a lot more skepticism from lawmakers and others who were concerned about the bill’s impact on the state’s land use laws, and that the bill could erode them. However, Paul Evens, D-Monmouth, who supported the bill, said he had been assured the bill would not be expanded beyond the Border Economic Development region.
SB 16 was passed by four votes in the Senate and five votes in the House.
Not moved out of committee was a bill that would have allowed out-of-state contractors to work in the border region while becoming certified to take jobs in Oregon. The measure faced heavy opposition from union representatives.
In reaction to the passage of the two bills, Tiffany Cruickshank, chairwoman of the Border Board, said in a statement, “the passage of Senate Bill 16 and House Bill 2026 are the culmination of many years work of the Border Board, local stakeholders, and legislative partners. Our collective efforts to craft unique legislation specifically tailored to helping to make the Eastern Oregon Border Region more competitive with Idaho have been recognized by the Oregon Legislature and I am encouraged by this progress.”
SB 864 - Raising local pot taxes
In a surprise move, the Senate suspended the rules to move several bills up from the second reading to the third reading calendar in order to speed the process along.
One of those bills was Senate Bill 864, which permits cities to pass ordinances and go to the voters to seek an increase in the tax percentage on retail marijuana sales. The tax could be set as high as 10%, which is 7% higher than it is now. Opponents of the bill say that such a move could drive sales to the black market.
The bill is now in the House for a first reading, with just a few days left in the legislative session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.