ONTARIO — There is plenty of work still to be done in the Oregon Legislature, even though some committees have finished their work.
There has been a big focus on affordable housing and the people experiencing homeless, two of those being signed by the governor, there are others still making their way through the process.
For example, HB 2008, sponsored by House Speaker Tina Kotek, will provide a tax exemption to religious organizations to provide space for affordable housing to low income housing. It has passed the House and and is now in the Senate having been referred to the Senate Finance and Revenue Committees.
House Bill 2006, also introduced by Kotek, which addressed the siting of emergency shelters and has been signed by the governor.
House Bill 3184 is another bill introduced to address homelessness, requiring Portland State University to do long-term rental assistance. It has been passed out of the House to the Joint Ways and Means Committee.
House Bill 3261 has already made its way through the Legislature and has been signed by the governor.
It bans local restrictions on converting certain properties into emergency shelters or affordable housing. It has gone into effect with an emergency declaration.
In that same vein, Senate Bill 8, requires that local governments allow affordable housing on land not zone for residential.
House Bill 3124 requires that notice posted at campsites used by people who are homeless are going to cleared has been given at least 72 hours ahead of time, extending the notification period from 24 hours. However, some emergency situations will still allow for the 24-notifications. A work session was held Thursday and passed out of committee.
It was passed in the Senate and will see action on the House floor Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another Kotek bill is HB 3115 that would require that local laws on people sitting, lying, sleeping and keeping warm in the outdoors on public proper must objective and reasonable as to time, place and manner in relationships towards people who are homeless.
Having been passed out of the House on Wednesday it was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Ballot Measure 110 Implementation to move it on to the floor for a final vote. None has been scheduled
The one gun-related that had started to make its way through the process may now be stuck in House Rules Committee. HB 2534 will not be allowed to be transferred, from a dealer or private party if the buyer does not pass a background check by Oregon State Police. This bill was referred by the House Judiciary committee to the House Rules Committee, where it remains.
