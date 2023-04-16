Bills regarding education and youth concern GOP members

ONTARIO — Joining local state lawmakers for their virtual town hall on Wednesday was Rep. Emily McIntire, R-District 56, who was able to shine some light on the topic of education as things are going this session. McIntire is a new member of the Legislature and was invited by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, to join them this time around.
When it comes to education, McIntire says there are still 41 bills in the House and more than 50 in the Senate that are still alive.
Among these is one that would allow a person 16 or older to qualify to complete high school by obtaining a General Education Degree. That is a good bill, according to McIntire, which has passed out of committee.
Another bill would allow smaller school districts to merge with another school district, while still maintaining their funding, a reason some districts don’t want to join together.
However, there are some that trouble her.
One bill related to teacher pay would raise the teacher wage, but the increase would be huge with no real way to fund it.
Furthermore, she said there is a lot of conversation around giving Oregon Department of Education more power over school districts, and removing school board powers.
“It has been fairly disappointing to see priorities are not academics, but more toward health and wellbeing and whole child,” McIntire said. “And I sound heartless because I am in favor of the whole child being served. But we are trying to graduate humans who are ready for the workforce and we know as adults, life certainly isn’t fair and there are mountains in front of us.”
She said in her opinion, many bills she has seen in the Democrat-controlled House are “definitely things that aren’t preparing the kids.”
She said the state is trying to take away local control and using the excuse that they have no authority to step in when schools aren’t doing what they are supposed to.
“Trying to rein in ODE is difficult,” she said.
She furthermore talked about the Early Learning Council saying that it is set to start out with an operating budget of $100 Million. They would oversee everything prenatal to age 5; with ODE picking up K-12 and Higher Education Coordinating Commission picking up everything else. “What we continuously hear is agencies don’t have enough statutory authority, and I find that to be bogus. There is no accountability, but lots of questions and we’re trying to push back against it.”
Picking up on the conversation of education, Findley brought up Senate Bill 292, the attempt to fix the new state law that school board members have to file a statement of economic interest form. They have fought to exempt smaller school boards from that and are aiming to make it retroactive for schools with fewer than 1,600 students.
Owens said that a dash-seven amendment, that he does not fully support, would make it so schools with less than 3,000 students would have a two-year reprieve and not have to file until 2026.
“We can not guarantee that bill will make it through,” he said.
Findley said even though they have pointed out that board members intend to resign over the near rule, “we continue to fuss with it every day.”
Health care for youth
Owens talked about House Bill 2002 which ties together access to abortion and gender affirming health care into one bill.
“It’s a tough bill. A real tough bill for a lot of conservatives,” he said.
The bill will open Oregon up to being an abortion vacation state and will allow minors as young as 14 to seek gender modification surgery paid for by the state without parental notification, Owens says.
“I’m not sure where you are on abortion, but that’s wrong. No one should be able to make those decisions at 14,” he said. “No guns until their 21, but gender modification as a young individual … is messed up.”
Can’t walk over guns or Greater Idaho
Findley and Owens pointed out controversial gun bills which they say are essentially bits and pieces of Ballot Measure 114, a citizens initiative, which was shot down by a state court because it was found to be unconstitutional.
Republicans generally oppose making ghost guns illegal, allowing districts to decide whether permit holders can conceal carry and barring guns purchases until the age of 21, with Owens saying about the latter that there is a “big, big difference of value and opinion.”
Findley said when House Bill 2005 was in front of the Ways & Means Committee, they put on the record that the legislative council said there are constitutional issues with the bill.
“There are significant constitutional issues to that and we have had official lawyers and the legislative counsel folks indicate there are problems with that. We will continue to put on the record those issues and hopefully slow them down.”
Regardless of how controversial the bills are, the lawmakers say they will not be able to walk out over them, due to Measure 113 which passed last year and will cause lawmakers to be dismissed if they miss 13 days from any session.
When it comes to the Greater Idaho bill (a mirror bill of which died in Idaho’s Senate Affairs Committee), it hasn’t gained much traction, but Findley and Owens say they will work on it if needed, even if it means they have to take time away from other important issues such as guns and abortions.
The intent of the movement is frustration from those who say rural Oregon doesn’t have a stronger voice.
“Trust us we fight that every day,” Owens said. “We’re here to make that voice known and try to be a stronger voice.”
While they use that as a talking point a lot, Owens said he wants to focus on “what positive effects we can have on Oregon.”
