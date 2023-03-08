BOISE — On Tuesday, Representative Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Representative Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, introduced House bills 233 and 234. The two pieces of legislation would fight the spread of fentanyl in Idaho by updating the existing mandatory minimum statute.
“Our existing mandatory minimum laws punish the victims of drug trafficking,” Rep. Boyle said. “Innocent until proven guilty is the backbone of our country’s criminal justice but Idaho’s 30-year-old mandatory minimum blindly doles out prison sentences. Our legislation is tough on crime without handcuffing our conservative judges.”
“Law enforcement and prosecutors need a tool that directly targets drug traffickers,” Rep. Rubel explained. “We need to protect our communities from fentanyl while also protecting principles of due process and fair sentencing. A compromise solution that adds fentanyl to our mandatory minimums statute is long overdue – we have seen bipartisan efforts to address mandatory minimums for six years.”
Earlier in the session, the House Judiciary and Rules committee voted to hold House Bill 67, which would have added mandatory minimum sentencing for fentanyl but failed to address long-standing concerns that many Idahoans have with the current statute. Numerous Idahoans testified in opposition to adding more drugs to a problematic statute that does not require accurate measurements of drug quantities, does not target drug dealing, and does not allow any judicial discretion in sentencing for first-time offenders or non-dealers.
Rep. Boyle and Rubel’s House Bill 234 addresses the concerns on both sides of the debate by incorporating House Bill 67’s addition of fentanyl and reasonable updates to the 30-year-old mandatory minimum statute The bill:
• Adds judicial discretion for first-time convictions in marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines
• Requires prosecutors to prove intent to distribute
• Requires determination of drug weight to be limited to only the illegal substance and exclude the weight of legal substances
• Eliminates the lowest category for marijuana trafficking
• Adjusts heroin levels to match state levels for methamphetamines and cocaine
The second bill, House Bill 233, also uses the language from H67 and:
• Matches the heroin weight and prison times with cocaine and methamphetamines
• Adds judicial discretion for first-time convictions in marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines
