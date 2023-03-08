BOISE — On Tuesday, Representative Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Representative Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, introduced House bills 233 and 234. The two pieces of legislation would fight the spread of fentanyl in Idaho by updating the existing mandatory minimum statute. 

“Our existing mandatory minimum laws punish the victims of drug trafficking,” Rep. Boyle said. “Innocent until proven guilty is the backbone of our country’s criminal justice but Idaho’s 30-year-old mandatory minimum blindly doles out prison sentences. Our legislation is tough on crime without handcuffing our conservative judges.”  



