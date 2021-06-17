Bill to rezone exclusive farmland for housing moves to House floor

ONTARIO — A second bill related to the Eastern Oregon Board Economic Development Region is headed to the House Floor, being voted out of the House Rules Committee on a narrow 4-to-3 vote during a work session on Tuesday.
According to a summary of the Senate Bill 16, the county would be allowed to partition and rezone up to 200 acres of land within the region of the northern Malheur County, creating residential zones in exclusive farm use areas.
In the bill, the rezoned land cannot have been farmed for three years, cannot be of high-value farmland and can not be viable for farming profitably. The rezoning will not force a significant change in accepted farm or forest practices or surrounding lands, among other requirements.
The bill requires a review board to be established by county officials to review and approve any of the proposed rezoned parcels. Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, said in supporting the bill the parcels would not have to be contiguous and at a maximum of 2 acres there could be up to 100 parcels.
The bill sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and is awaiting is be sent to the House Floor, with Owens assigned to be carrier.
